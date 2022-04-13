Rapid

Airbnb Alums Join House 3D Printing Startup Mighty Buildings

6 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingSustainability
IMTS

Share this Article

Mighty Buildings, an Oakland-based additive construction (AC) firm, recently announced three key hires that fill crucial leadership positions at the company. This comes at a time when Mighty Buildings is in a transitional moment from startup to “scaleup”: according to the venture capital group NEXEA, “A scaleup company is essentially a high-growth business. …The scaleup phase is usually the most rapid and substantial stage of expansion, as well as the most challenging.”

AC startups have entered a new growth period as of late, while the technology, on the whole, seems to be once again attracting more interest around the globe. To put itself in the most advantageous possible position to continue its upward momentum in the current business environment, Mighty Buildings has added decades of experience to its team, bringing on three executives with some of the tech world’s most successful growth companies on their résumés.

For Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mighty Buildings has hired Russ Atassi, who most recently headed up research and development at Airbnb. Also working at Oculus, Apple, and Google, among other giant multinationals, throughout his 20 year career, Atassi — in addition to R&D — has a background in global supply chain management and hardware manufacturing operations.

Mighty Buildings has hired Rene Griemens as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Griemens previously served in the same capacity at Volocopter, a German company known as “the world’s first sustainable air mobility business”. Raising over $340 million for a firm specializing in electric air taxis is quite a feat, and this, along with Griemens’ 30 years of overall experience, should be a huge asset to Mighty Buildings’ efforts to attract investors over the next few years.

Finally, Mighty Buildings has hired another alum of Airbnb, Mark Aldrich, as its general counsel. Specifically, Aldrich led the legal team supporting Airbnb’s new product R&D, so he comes from the same exact division as Atassi. Adding two executives who already have a working relationship with each other should allow the company to really hit the ground running with its new leadership team.

In a press release, Slava Solonytsin, Mighty Buildings’ CEO, said, “I’m thrilled to have Russ, Rene and Mark join Mighty Buildings…as we expand our strategy to support our next stage of growth. The enormous experience and expertise they bring will accelerate the roll-out of our platform to enable developers to rapidly scale housing deployments… The opportunity and demand are massive, and today we have the team in place to not only tap into that demand, but to do so with minimal carbon footprint and enviable speed of execution.”

Having been one of the AC companies making the most headlines throughout the past couple years of the sector’s expansion, Mighty Buildings should be an interesting outfit to observe, as a metric of the industry’s general near-term status and growth. One final possibility to consider is that, given the background of two of the company’s new executives, Airbnb may be trying to figure out how to use AC to its benefit.

Images courtesy of Mighty Buildings

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

FATHOM’s Vision for Consolidating 3D Printing Services: A Talk with CEO Ryan Martin

Siam Cement to Distribute COBOD Construction 3D Printers in Southeast Asia

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing ResearchConstruction 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingScience & Technology

3D Printing News Briefs, April 7, 2022: Construction & Research

Today’s 3D Printing News Briefs will start off with some construction news, as COBOD has released a 3D construction printer configurator, and a Japanese company says it’s 3D printed a...

April 7, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAerospace 3D PrintingBioprintingBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingSustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, March 3, 2022: Business, Bioprinting, Construction, & More

We’ve got an interesting consumer goods application to tell you about in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs before we move on to business in India, an investment in metal 3D...

March 3, 2022
3D PrintingAutomationBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, February 16, 2022: Awards, Business, Construction 3D Printing, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re sharing good news that the TCT Awards are back this year! Then on to business, as CORE Industrial has acquired another manufacturing company,...

February 16, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusiness

Photocentric Expands with New 3D Printer, Materials, and Partnerships

Photocentric is the inventor of, and leader in, 3D printing based on LCD screen technology. Based in Cambridgeshire, UK and Arizona, US, the company has a patent in visible light...

January 26, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
TronHoo
3d systems
Forecast 3D
ExOne
Velo3D
Desktop Metal logo
FacFox
EOS
GE Additive
Fabweaver
Omni3D
Flashforge
Rapid.Tech
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 21-23, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides