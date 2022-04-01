IMTS

3D Printer Slicer from Helio Additive Uses Physics to Perfect FFF Prints

2 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Design3D Printing3D SoftwareBusiness
SmarTech Automotive
SmarTech Bound Metal

Share this Article

Earlier this year, Polymaker, producer of materials used in extrusion based 3D-printing, announced it was partnering with AMESOS, a 3D printer manufacturer spun-off from motor and motion control company, Akribis Systems. The intention behind forming the partnership was to usher in the era of “FFF 2.0”. This, of course, refers to fused filament fabrication, the most popular process in desktop 3D-printing. AMESOS co-founder Tommy Huang explained, “We started by trying to solve the problem alone, but very soon we realized that we are only part of the solution and desperately needed many other areas of expertise.”

In the same press release, it was briefly mentioned that Polymaker and AMESOS were also planning to aid the partnership by using software developed by Helio Additive, a startup based in Changshu, about two hours outside of Shanghai, that Polymaker co-founded. Now, based on the information in a new, additional statement, it appears that Helio will in fact be the key to making the entire venture work.

Using a physics-based approach to slicing software, Helio’s platform not only simplifies 3D models into individual voxels, it also deploys simulations of those voxels under real-world conditions. Each voxel is tested in advance, taking into consideration the stress relaxation and thermal history of each voxel. The goal of this is to prevent the lengthy physical testing periods and subsequent manual readjustments to the design characteristics of current industry standard FFF-based printing processes.

Helio believes that its software aids in enhancing the repeatability, reliability, and speed of FFF printing, such that it can ultimately help users achieve an increase in price performance of up to tenfold. The company suggests that FFF printers are currently operating at only one-fifth of their potential maximum speed. Helios notes, as well, that engineers are currently still working based largely from the strategy of trial and error, often failing up to five times before getting end-use parts right.

The Helio team believes its software — working in conjunction with AMESOS printers and Polymaker filament — is the solution to these problems. As Helio’s CEO, David Hartmann, puts it, “In the last 5 years hardware in 3D printing has outpaced the growth software capabilities leaving a bottleneck for companies ready to adopt additive in their workflow. At Helio, our aim is to diminish the void between software and hardware and ultimately increase the output and reliability of 3D printed parts in production.”

Software systems using a physics-based approach have existed for some time, but such platforms are usually seen in the context of industrial 3D-printing. The interesting thing about Helio’s product is that it’s tailored towards printers that dominate the desktop scene, allowing individual makers to bring to their own projects the same level of control and precision which is currently mainly utilized in the business world. Eventually, we can even imagine entire print farms relying on the software to manufacture batches of quality end parts. 

Images courtesy of Helio Additive

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Eco-Friendly 3D Printed Glasses Now Available Thanks to Materialise

Japanese Chemical Giant Teams with Tethon for Ceramic 3D Printing Resin

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Sponsored
3D Printing MaterialsSponsored

AMS Speaker Spotlight: XJet Puts Ceramic 3D Printing to the Test

XJet CBO Dror Danai will be participating in Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2022, Panel 2: Ceramics. In this post, Danai discusses how XJet is ‘walking the talk’ by replacing parts that have...

February 22, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Materials

PEEK Ceramic 3D Printing Filament Unveiled by Roboze

Upon receiving a multi-million-dollar investment, Roboze has unveiled its first new 3D printing material of the year. The Italian firm’s new high-performance filament called Helios PEEK 2005, a composite of...

February 16, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchEnergySpace 3D PrintingSustainability

Nuclear Reactor 3D Printing Method Licensed from ORNL

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) has been making significant progress in 3D printing parts for use in one of the most volatile and dangerous environments:...

January 11, 2022
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3DPrint.com ProAutomotive 3D PrintingEditorials / OpinionsFeatured StoriesSustainabilityTransportation

Bosch’s Ceramics 3D Printing Unit & the Future of AM

Bosch is an absolutely huge company that makes batteries, drills, e-bike motors, vacuums, powertrain components, infotainment systems, lawnmowers, MEMS sensors, air conditioning systems, security cameras and much more. The multinational...

December 14, 2021

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
TronHoo
EOS
Fabweaver
3d systems
Driving the Future of Innovation Part 1
FacFox
Forecast 3D
GE Additive
Desktop Metal logo
ExOne
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE

April 3-7, Chicago, Illinois

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides