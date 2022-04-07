Rapid

3DPOD Episode 100: Joris and Max Review the First 99 Episodes

3 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
IMTS

Share this Article

We’re very proud to have made it to 100 podcast episodes. We’re grateful to you for being there for this journey. In this episode, we look back at the past 100 shows, discuss who we’ve spoken to, and what we’ve learned. We really hope that we can do 100 more!

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Financials: Shapeways Posts Profit for FY2021, Weak Outlook for 2022

MolyWorks Obtains ISO: 9001-2015 and AS: 9100AD

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing MaterialsAerospace 3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

AMS 2022: From Aerospace to Automotive, How 3D Printing is Transforming Legacy Industries

The last day of Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) was packed full of panels and lively discussions about the mobility sector, more specifically aerospace and automotive. From new trends to engineering...

March 8, 2022
3D Design3D PrintingBusinessEditorials / OpinionsSustainability

Design for Disruption: Love and 3D Printing Redundancy

In this ongoing series, we’re looking for opportunities where 3D printing can disrupt large markets with millions of parts by applying new strategies. We’ve looked at how we can design...

February 15, 2022
Sponsored
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsSponsoredSustainability

Turn IPA Waste Into Clean, Reusable IPA On Site

3D print businesses that use IPA in post-production can easily accumulate gallons of used IPA. Which will create a new task of proper disposal of these chemicals. Used IPA cannot...

January 13, 2022
3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

2022 Predictions: 3D Printing is Transforming the Aerospace and Space Industry

Advances in 3D printing are driving current trends in real solutions for real-world applications in aerospace and space manufacturing. Although the airline and aerospace industries were among the first to...

January 3, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
GE Additive
Forecast 3D
Desktop Metal logo
Driving the Future of Innovation Part 1
EOS
TronHoo
3d systems
Flashforge
ExOne
Fabweaver
FacFox
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 21-23, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE

April 3-7, Chicago, Illinois

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides