3DPOD Episode 98: Issues and Opportunities in 3D Printing with Brent Stucker, 3D Systems SVP & Chief Scientist
Brent Stucker has been involved with 3D printing for a long time now and has had an outsized impact on our industry. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we cover a wide range of issues and opportunities in additive manufacturing (AM). All the while, Brent is crystal clear and candid about what AM needs, as well as the history of the 3D printing industry so far. We talk about Brent’s days as a researcher, which generates some good tips for listeners. We also discuss his segue into entrepreneurship and his current role at 3D Systems. I love speaking with Brent and learning from him and hope that you do as well!
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs, March 19, 2022: Business, Education, & More
We’re starting out with plenty of business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs. Sinterit has has expanded its executive team in the US, while Additive Manufacturing Austria is looking for...
Dior Showcases Past & Present of its Brand with Nearly 1,500 3D Printed Items
Fresh from the debut of its glamourous 3D printed concept store in Dubai, high-fashion brand Dior is showing off its rebranded flagship store on Avenue Montaigne in Paris after a...
A Man, a Plan, a 3D Printed Hypercar: A Talk with Divergent 3D’s Kevin Czinger
As founder of Divergent Technologies, Kevin Czinger belongs to that new generation of CEOs. That is, his vision for his company and the technology that it produces isn’t limited by...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: March 13, 2022
We’ve got a busy week of webinars and virtual events ahead, covering topics from polymer 3D printing, improving patient screening with 3D CT scans, DfAM, LinkedIn branding, manufacturing workflow management,...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.