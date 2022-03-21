3DPOD Episode 98: Issues and Opportunities in 3D Printing with Brent Stucker, 3D Systems SVP & Chief Scientist

Brent Stucker has been involved with 3D printing for a long time now and has had an outsized impact on our industry. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we cover a wide range of issues and opportunities in additive manufacturing (AM). All the while, Brent is crystal clear and candid about what AM needs, as well as the history of the 3D printing industry so far. We talk about Brent’s days as a researcher, which generates some good tips for listeners. We also discuss his segue into entrepreneurship and his current role at 3D Systems. I love speaking with Brent and learning from him and hope that you do as well!

