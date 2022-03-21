Prototyping Workstation: fabWeaver Launching type A530 FFF 3D Printer at AMUG 2022

A new global 3D printer brand, fabWeaver, is coming to the AMUG Conference next month as a Diamond Sponsor, and its new system, the industrial, budget-friendly fabWeaver type A530, will be making its exhibition debut there as well, after a soft launch at formnext 2021 in Germany. The easy-to-use prototyping workstation is the perfect choice for industrial 3D printing of functional and design prototypes, as well as durable parts for small runs, and will help engineers, industrial designers, and product designers bring reliable, factory-worthy, and very affordable 3D printing to the office floor for precise Just-in-Time (JIT) manufacturing. You don’t often see industrial prototyping 3D printers that are also cost-effective, but this one is, and the fabWeaver type A530 delivers what it promises, which is consistent, dependable, efficient 3D printing for industrial applications.

“We applied over 60 years of innovation in the printing business, and our in-depth understanding of Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) technology, to make the fabWeaver type A530 into an affordable prototyping workhorse that organizations can rely on for years. With fabWeaver type A530, it’s never been easier, faster or more affordable to achieve the promise of additive manufacturing for creating agile and distributed supply chains, where generating a prototype of a needed part, tool, jig or fixture takes a fraction of the time of traditional processes,” said Thomas Kim, the Director of Marketing for fabWeaver.

One of the hurdles to AM adoption is cost, and with a low total cost of ownership (TCO), the dependable, easy to use fabWeaver type A530 FFF 3D printer checks that box, with a price tag of $5,999 for the base model and $9,999 for the full package. The printer, with its consistency, speed, and accuracy, is a great choice for printing functional and design prototypes and durable, complex parts.

Featuring a 310 x 310 x 310 mm build size, industrial dual-nozzle design for multi-color models, and print speeds up to 200 mm/s, this low-maintenance 3D printer delivers high quality prints with good surface finish and easy post-processing as well. The system, while it has industrial-level capabilities, would fit well in an office environment because of its relatively quiet operation, and features an open design, which allows users to mix and match common 3D printing materials like PLA, ABS, ASA, and supports, as well as composites, and more materials are on the way. Speaking of materials, the new fabWeaver type A530 also has an automatic material feeding system for nonstop 3D printing, which can really help improve lead times.

This FFF prototyping printer also has a configurable platform—it comes as a standalone unit, as well as a full-body system, and you can also customize the fabWeaver type A530 with smart tables, including a filament spool set and four filament boxes, two of which are for regular materials and two for support.

Additional features include:

intuitive 7″ touchscreen for easy maintenance and operation

solid structure

auto bed leveling

large, heated build chamber for maintaining and controlling consistent internal temperature

USB port and wireless connection

closed loop motor control

recovery function for unexpected power outages

As if all of that wasn’t enough to convince you, the printer also provides user-friendly tools that will help you improve your workflow with the companion Weaver3 Studio and Weaver3 cloud/mobile software, which ensures remote slicing and printing capabilities, as well as remote management and monitoring. The Weaver3 apps offer push notifications, convenient system dashboard, and a real-time printing video feed, which makes 3D printing fast and efficient.

“There’s a sweet spot in the industrial 3D printing market that has been looking for faster, more durable 3D printed parts that teams can create more affordably. The fabWeaver type A530 is an exciting prototyping option that can answer that need, and help a wide variety of organizations to improve lead times with minimal cost,” said Jesus Fernandez, CEO at 3D printing reseller and service bureau Leon 3D.

For precise, efficient, and affordable industrial 3D printing in an office-friendly system, consider the new fabWeaver type A530—the only factory-worthy, office-friendly 3D printer starting at $5,999 for the base model, and $9,999 when it’s paired with the smart table. Come see it for yourself at AMUG 2022 in just a few weeks!

The fabWeaver type A530 pre-order is coming soon, and will be available in Q2 2022 in NA, EU, and South Korea.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.