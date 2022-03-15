IMTS

3DPOD Episode 97: Talking DfAM with Gen3D Founder Joseph Flynn

Joseph Flynn is an academic who, along with a group of colleagues, created Gen3D, a surprisingly easy-to-use software package that allows users to create complex lattices and manifolds. I love Gen3D and the firm’s free training. In our conversation, it is more than apparent that the Gen3D team is very different from the average software firm. We really loved talking to Joseph, who gave us deep explanation of TPMS surfaces and much else besides. Super nice episode and we really hope that you think so, too.

