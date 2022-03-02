How to Produce High-Quality 3D Printers

IMTS

Artillery, a global best consumer 3d printer brand. Since the launch of the first 3D printer in 2019, it has become famous with its excellent 3d printer designs and strong stability. Just a few years, Artillery has developed into a first-line Chinese brand of overseas consumer-grade 3D printers. Yuntuchuangzhi’s pragmatic craftsmanship has been recognized by many users.

Rigorous Quantitative Production

Excellent design is inseparable from rigorous production. In order to ensure the high quality of hundreds of thousands of top 3D printers every year, every production process of Yuntuchuangzhi is positioned to a high standard.

3D Printing Material Testing

The product design not only adopts high-standard 3D printing materials, but each material also needs to be sampled for salt spray test, constant temperature and humidity test, etc., and can be put into production after passing the test.

Semi-Automatic Assembly Line

Each step of the production process has strict time requirements, and the producer needs to have sufficient proficiency before taking up the job.

Step-by-Step Detection

After each bottom box and nozzle are completed, they need to be functionally tested, and they can be sent to the next link only after they are qualified.

Full Installation

3D Printers delivered to customers are disassembled, but the production process is assembled into a complete machine. Ensure that each 3D Printer is easy to install and has a stable structure!

3D Print Test per Product

In order to ensure the normal operation of each 3d printer, [every] 3d printer must complete the printing test before leaving the factory!

Chunky Packaging

The 3d printer that has completed the print test needs to be cleaned and disassembled again, and every possible moving part is fixed. Finally, put the product into a thick protective layer of pearl cotton. After packaging, each box of products will be labeled with a unique label and wait for sampling. If the sampling fails, the products in the same batch will be centrally isolated.

Vision

Shenzhen Yuntuchuangzhi Technology Co., Ltd., insists on innovation and keeps improving,

Continue to provide high quality 3d printers and best online 3d printing services,

Let users enjoy the fun of 3D printing around the world,

Explore and create your own infinite possibilities:

https://artillery3d.com/

