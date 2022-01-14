Additive Manufacturing Strategies

US Navy to Develop Novel 3D Printing Tech via Six New Contracts

4 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Design3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingMilitary 3D PrintingScience & Technology
ST Medical Devices

Share this Article

The Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC)—one of the two main components of the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), the other being the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC)—has awarded contracts to six vendors, including four defense contractors and two non-profit research labs, to develop additive manufacturing (AM) prototypes. In particular, the contracts are intended to fund uses of AM that optimize technology protection in their application.

NAVSEA is the largest of the U.S. Navy’s five system commands, and the NSWC’s “vision is to be the Navy’s trusted partner for identifying and providing innovative cost effective technical solutions to the warfighter.” Essentially, NSWC serves as the Navy’s main avenue for R&D regarding all seagoing vessels aside from submarines.

Image courtesy of Naval Postgraduate School

Given out via NSWC’s Crane, Indiana, division, the contracts altogether constitute one project currently at the focus of the Navy’s Additive Manufacturing for Technology Protection (AMTP) Consortium, begun in 2019, and sponsored by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s Trusted and Assured Microelectronics programming. More specifically, the funding is part of NSWC Crane’s Strategic & Spectrum Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems (aka S2MARTS) Other Transaction (OT) authority, managed by the National Security Technology Accelerator (NSTXL) Consortium.

Image courtesy of NSWC Crane

According to the 2016 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), OTs are used to “carry out prototype projects that are directly relevant to enhancing the mission effectiveness of military personnel and the supporting platforms, systems, components, or materials proposed to be acquired or developed by the Department of Defense.”

Most significantly, “Transactions pursuant to this authority…are not required to comply with federal laws and regulations that apply to procurement contracts, grants, and/or cooperative agreements”. Additionally, under the statute, each of the U.S. military’s branches has the authority to give out contracts worth up to $500 million. There are no limits on how many OTs they may give out, nor any limit to the cumulative value of the money allotted.

While the value of the awards was not revealed, the recipients are: General Electric, Johns Hopkins APL, Lockheed Martin RMS, Mercury Systems, ReLogic Research, and Charles Stark Draper Laboratories.

In a press statement responding to the awarding of the contracts, Johns Hopkins APL Senior Scientist Korine Ohiri said, “Applying [AM] techniques to technology protection will truly be a game changer. We’re looking forward to leveraging the seed funds from this award to demonstrate the powerful, complementary nature of these two areas. The stochastic nature of [AM] means we can manufacture unique designs on demand, and allows for an incredibly broad breadth of security solutions for [technology protection].”

Image courtesy of Naval Postgraduate School

If this all seems quite vague, that is more or less the point: the open-ended nature of the project is intended to let the technicians’ imaginations run wild, which is presumably a main reason why the contracts have been awarded under OT authority, rather than some other vehicle subject to greater nominal scrutiny. Given Ohiri’s comment, as well as the makeup of the recipients, we can probably expect that the contracts will be used to produce prototype ships whose designs are especially amenable to cryptographic protection, and/or first-run versions of software programs meant to achieve the same goals.

All in all, the present development instantly brings to mind the navy’s secret audit from last summer (news of which broke several months ago), which warned of the urgent need for heightened cybersecurity in the nation’s AM programs as the military becomes more reliant on use of the technologies involved. In the post I wrote covering that story, I suggested that one main purpose behind the audit was to yield precisely such funding opportunities as the one outlined in the present post. In sum, it appears the gravy train has left the station!

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Three New 3D Printing Projects from ASTM Funded by America Makes

Max the Macaw is Back in Business with 3D Printed Titanium Beak

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingEducationMedical 3D Printing

Kitty Olive’s New 3D Printed Limb Features Unique Design

Many people have an affinity for disabled animals, but caring for them can be a challenge. Such creatures can require more care and cost, especially those missing limbs. Even though...

July 15, 2021
3D Design3D PrintingMedical 3D Printing

Designer 3D Prints Assistive Tech for Blind Dog

Today, 3D printing is a multibillion dollar industry, used in factories, research labs, and even in the depths of space. At the same time, amateur creatives are still using their...

February 12, 2021
3D PrintingMedical 3D Printing

Surgeons Use HoloLens and Metal 3D Printing to Implant Eye Socket

Both augmented reality (AR) and 3D printing have been used by surgeons over the past decade, as teaching tools for medical schools and as patient-specific 3D maps for performing surgeries....

January 8, 2021
3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

Recycling Titanium Chips for Metal AM Could Cut CO2 Emissions by 80%

During traditional CNC machining processes, most raw titanium material is wasted. For instance, in the case of machining large parts for aircraft structures results in over 90 percent material waste....

June 18, 2020

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
Tronhoo3D
FacFox
ExOne
ASTM ICAM
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
HP
Desktop Metal logo
Forecast3D
3d systems
Calibry
Authentise
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
FitMyFoot
Barnes Global Advisers
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides