Bioprinting Firm REGEMAT3D Preps for IPO with Crowdfunding Campaign

In 2022, Spanish biotech company REGEMAT 3D will open an equity crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube to add to the €402,500 ($457,000) raised during its first financing round. The funds will allow the company to prepare for an upcoming initial public offering (IPO), set to take place in 2023, as well as drive revenue growth and develop new technologies.

Under the motto “the best investment in life is health,” REGEMAT 3D is encouraging anyone to support and invest in changing the healthcare industry in dramatic ways. The Andalusian biotechnology company, owned by José Manuel Baena, is a pioneer in bioprinting systems in Spain. Although the firm has developed two flagship bioprinters, the BIO V1 3D and the more advanced REG4LIFE 3D, REGEMAT 3D also specializes in providing custom-designed bioprinters with personalized configurations for each customer. For example, REGEMAT 3D bioprinters can be configured with different interchangeable modular print heads, such as cooled/heated mechanical extrusion for single syringe or coaxial syringes, photocuring, and single/dual thermoplastic extruders (up to 250 °C).

In terms of applications, the printers have been used in scientific research such as skin, cartilage, and cornea tissue engineering, drug testing, personalized treatments (like organ on a chip), and have been cited in several peer-reviewed articles. However, the firm is on a mission to improve patients’ quality of life, so a lot of the work is also going towards the design and manufacturing of medical devices for clinical applications.

REGEMAT 3D is a leading company and pioneer in bioprinting for the healthcare sector, run by a multidisciplinary team in advanced therapies, regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, regulatory and medical devices commercialization. The company boasts its partnership with sister firm BRECA Healthcare, which designs and produces personalized medical devices and has more than 100 clinical cases using tailor-made 3D printed prostheses, cutting guides, and biomodels.

Through its 3D printing solutions, REGEMAT 3D offers customized products, even using autologous cells of the patient to enhance regeneration. Its bioprinting platform is ideal for developing this type of customized option, and along with BRECA, the duo is very successful in bringing 3D printed implants and prostheses to the clinical application,

Since its inception in 2015, REGEMAT 3D’s platforms have been sold in more than 29 countries, facilitating the research path for regenerative medicine and healthcare. Since 2016, REGEMAT 3D has increased its revenue sevenfold, with 2019 company sales alone reaching €682,900 ($776,200). In 2020, its turnover considerably shot up to almost €900,000 ($1 million), mainly because the company’s platforms were found useful for generating 3D models of tissues affected by the infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19. During the last two years, several 3D bioprinting businesses focused on researching and developing artificial tissues in the growing biotechnology field. REGEMAT 3D, in particular, claims it is working around the clock to develop 3D tissues for advanced therapies against the disease.

Last year, the Spanish bioprinter manufacturer successfully surpassed its initial funding target from 610 investors through a crowdfunding platform campaign on Crowdcube. The funding round reached the minimum investment target of €267,000 ($303,000) in only seven days and raised €402,500 ($457,000) with its multiple sources funding action plan.

At a post-money valuation of €15 million ($17 million), REGEMAT 3D is onto its second financial milestone in less than a year. Following the closing of the second crowdfunding round, it will focus on its IPO. Although very few details of this financial growth stage have been disclosed, REGEMAT 3D is following the steps of other bioprinting firms that have chosen to trade on exchanges worldwide, like Cellink, Organovo (which is making a comeback following years of uncertainty), and an upcoming IPO by South Korean startup Rokit Healthcare.

With an extensive global client base that includes renowned institutions like University Hospital of Basel in Switzerland, Florida Institute of Technology, University of Western Australia, and l’Université Libre de Bruxelles, in Belgium, REGEMAT 3D has become one of the leading bioprinting companies in Europe. Its upcoming equity crowdfunding round will be live soon on Crowdcube, and anyone interested in investing can check out the pitch desk for more information.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.