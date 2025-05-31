3D Printing News Briefs, May 31, 2025: Project Call, Consortium, Certification, & More

We’re starting with the latest America Makes Project Call in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, and a consortium to promote the adoption of additive manufacturing has been founded in Spain. Lithoz announced that its quality management system has received ISO 13485 certification. Finally, India’s AIIMS Bhopal has launched an in-house 3D printing facility.

America Makes, NCDMM Latest OSD ManTech Project Call

America Makes and the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) launched a new project call, High Priority Open Topics for Additive Manufacturing (AM), that’s funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Manufacturing Technology Office (OSD ManTech). The project call, which is work $920,000 in funding, is focused on development and maturation of AM repairs for beam shaping and sustainment, and include technologies like cold spray, directed energy deposition (DED), and laser powder bed fusion (LPBF). It’s separated into two topic areas, both of which are concentrated on metals. The first is AM Repairs for Sustainment, which will work to advance AM repair and surface engineering capabilities by developing and demonstrating qualified materials, techniques, and technologies that are applicable to critical components in the industrial and defense sectors. The second topic, Beam Shaping, will focus on the development of certifiable and consistent AM processes that support future standards development and material qualification for high-performance applications. A total of two awards are anticipated for this Project Call, one for each topic area.

“Through precise material deposition and ongoing research into standards for qualification and certification, AM repair is becoming a reliable, certifiable solution for high-performance applications. At the same time, innovations like beam shaping in laser powder bed fusion are pushing the boundaries of print quality and efficiency, reducing defects, improving material performance, and enabling the use of more challenging materials,” said John Martin, AM Research Director at America Makes. Together, these advancements are strengthening sustainment strategies and accelerating the broader adoption of AM across defense and industry.”

Questions about approach or scope are due by this Tuesday, June 3rd, and the submission deadline is 5 pm ET on July 15th. For full details and guidelines, proposers can reference the RFP.

Ecosistema GO! Consortium Born to Accelerate AM Adoption in Spain

A new project in Spain called Ecosistema GO! is focused on promoting the adoption of AM in strategic sectors in Spain. It’s supported by the Center for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI) and led by a consortium of AM leaders: coordinator Leitat, and Aitiip Centro Tecnológico, Idonial, Aimen, Addimat, HP, and Meltio. But, Ecosistema GO! is an open initiative, so other interested organizations, companies, and research centers can join in order to grow its impact and sustainability. The main goals are promoting the industrial deployment of AM, strengthening the transfer of knowledge, improving the technology’s adoption in Spanish industry, and essentially consolidating itself as the center of reference for AM applied to industry in Spain. Ecosistema GO! is working to set up a map of capabilities that will include all AM-related resources, R&D projects, infrastructures, and lines of specializations in Spain, in order to easily identify strengths, guide strategic investments, and find new collaboration opportunities. The project will also organize sector workshops in areas like aerospace, automotive, and energy. But it’s not permanent – Ecosistema GO! only plans to be around through December of 2025.

“Ecosistema GO! represents a unique opportunity to align capabilities, generate synergies and accelerate the real incorporation of additive manufacturing in Spanish industry. Our commitment is clear: to promote a collaborative network that converts knowledge into concrete, accessible and sustainable solutions for the productive sectors,” explained David Adrover Iglesias, General Secretary of IAM3DHUB, which is operated and managed by Leitat. “This project allows us to take a decisive step towards a more agile, innovative and resilient industry, and to promote its adoption and impact on the industry at a national level.”

Lithoz Announces ISO 13485 Certification for Quality Management System

3D printed ceramics leader Lithoz announced that its quality management system has been certified to ISO 13485, which is essentially the international gold standard for quality management in the medical device manufacturing industry. This is a major milestone for the company, as it remains committed to offering high-performance 3D printing solutions in the dental and medical device industries that meet the exacting but necessary requirements of regulatory compliance, patient safety, and precision. Lithoz consistently does what it can to shape the medical and dental sectors, with other exciting milestones like a ceramic 3D printed jaw implant, the launch of LithaBite alumina material for translucent orthodontic brackets, and more. The achievement of ISO 13485 enables FDA QSR compliance, builds on the company’s existing ISO 9001 certification, and is a formal recognition of Lithoz’s position in regulated markets.

“This certification reinforces our leading role as a trusted technology partner to medical innovators. It enables us to provide a reliable and low-risk entry point into LCM ceramic 3D printing to the many pioneers in healthcare and dental industry, accelerating the development of next-generation medical devices, applications and materials from initial prototype to serial production. The presence of these standards has removed a major hurdle on our technology‘s path of adoption of our technology,” said Dr. Daniel Bomze, Director of Medical Solutions at Lithoz.

AIIMS Bhopal Launches In-House 3D Printing Facility for Orthopaedic Surgeries

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is a group of autonomous government public medical universities of higher education, and AIIMS Bhopal is one of six newer AIIMS institutes established by India’s Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. This institute, located in the capital city of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, recently announced the launch of an in-house orthopaedic 3D printing facility. By using 3D printing technology, bone surgeries can be more personalized and precise, as well as safer. With customized solutions that are tailored to a patient’s specific anatomy, a higher degree of accuracy can be achieved, which lowers the risk of surgical complications and improves patient outcomes. The new 3D printing facility has already helped with the correction of a complex distal femur malunion case, as patient-specific 3D printed cutting guides were produced onsite. Even better, to ensure that this specialized technology doesn’t impose undue financial burden, the whole process was free for the patient. With this success under its belt, AIIMS Bhopal is already looking to help with future complex cases, while continuing to provide high-quality healthcare at no cost.

“The launch of the in-house 3D printing facility at AIIMS Bhopal is a major leap in advancing medical science. This technology allows us to offer personalized and precise treatments, which are critical in complex surgeries. Most importantly, this service is provided to patients at no cost, in line with our ‘Patient First’ approach. Our goal is to ensure that every patient receives the best possible care without financial constraints,” said Prof. (Dr.) Ajai Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal.

