3DPOD Episode 85: Large Format 3D Printing with Poly Products’ Michiel de Bruijcker

7 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingMaritime 3D Printing
Having previously worked for Bond3D and Admatec, Michiel de Bruijcker is now doing something very new and exciting in 3D printing. With Poly Products, he’s printing large-scale structures and parts. Using a massive CEAD 3D printer, the company makes outdoor advertising, pump tracks, parts for submarines and molds for jacuzzis. Large-format polymer 3D printing is very much a novelty in additive manufacturing. In our talk with Michiel, it also seems to very much be a business, as well. But, as Michiel’s open-hearted talk reveals, it is also difficult with heating zones, part deformation, and more issues bedeviling the team. He also talks about what applications he wants to go into, from formwork to bridges and tooling molds. Additionally, Michiel discusses what the ideal large format machines would look like. We loved this look into a new and exciting area for AM.

