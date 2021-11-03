One-Day 3D Printing on MJF Parts, Guaranteed

Formnext 2021: Essentium, BEAMIT, AIM3D & Solukon Prepare for Big Announcements

1 hour by Vanesa Listek 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing Materials3D Printing Services
Metal Parts Produced
Commercial Space
Medical Devices

Share this Article

Over 450 3D printing companies will return to Frankfurt, Germany, for one of the most awaited additive manufacturing events of the year: Formnext 2021. Following almost two years of digital encounters, including 2020’s Formnext Connect, this time the event will be on-site, and the 3D printing community is keen to meet face-to-face once again. Preparations are underway for the exhibition, which will run from November 16 through 19 and will include high-caliber talks by industry experts, workshops, and plenty of exhibit booths showcasing the latest technologies, software, hardware, and materials in the industry. In addition, several companies will be presenting their newest offerings at the event.

Here are a few of the upcoming products that visitors can experience at Formnext:

Essentium

Texas’s industrial AM solutions provider Essentium announced it would debut its newest 3D printing platform, the Essentium High-Speed Extrusion (HSE) 240 HT Dual Extruder 3D printer. As the latest addition to its HSE portfolio, the compact 3D printer was designed to create highly accurate parts from different materials in a single print without sacrificing quality and performance. Featuring a new industrial design with a single, dual extrusion print head, the “small yet mighty” Essentium HSE 240 HT Dual Extruder has been designed to empower manufacturers challenged with space constraints to enjoy transformative AM opportunities at speed and scale while significantly reducing costs.

Established to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining for the world’s top manufacturers, Essentium announced in spring 2021 that it would aggressively expand to handle the demand for high-speed 3D printing, and that is just what the startup is doing. This will be the second printer revealed this year, following the first public debut of another HSE 3D printer, the HSE 280i HT, last September.

The Essentium HSE 240 3D Printer will be showcased at Booth D41, Hall 12.1.

Essentium's HSE 280i HT 3D printer

Essentium’s HSE 280i HT 3D printer. Image courtesy of Essentium.

BEAMIT

BEAMIT Group, one of the leading premium service providers for industrial 3D printing, has developed a new AM process for nickel-based superalloy René 80 RAM1. The Italian business, partly owned by Sandvik, has recently channeled efforts to study new alloys for the energy industry. As a result, BEAMIT focused on René 80, which has quite a high melting point and excellent oxidation resistance at high temperatures. Plus, when processed with AM technologies rather than conventional ones, René 80 is one of the highest performing alloys at ambient temperature, making it particularly suited to applications in the energy sector, such as for turbines and valves. Moreover, the benefits of these 3D printed applications could even trickle down to the aerospace industry.

BEAMIT’s materials and special processes manager Jacopo Sisti says the challenge was to print an alloy that performs so well at high temperatures. However, the team successfully fine-tuned the AM technique, delivering better static mechanical properties than the alloy produced with conventional technologies.

BEAMIT’s new AM process for nickel-based superalloys will be presented in stand C21, Hall 11.

Powered by Aniwaa
BEAMIT-Group lab technician checking René 80 metallographic samples

René 80 metallographic samples. Image courtesy of BEAMIT.

AIM3D

Premiering as a prototype at Formnext 2021, the new ExAM 510 3D printer from Germany-based printer manufacturer AIM3D will showcase its capability to additively manufacture up to three different materials in parallel. Created for the company’s pellet-based Composite Extrusion Modelling (CEM) process, the novel ExAM 510 model builds on the patented ExAM 255 machine. One of the company’s flagship products, the ExAM 255, was the first industrial 3D printer capable of processing pellets conventionally used for injection molding and printing prototypes made of metals and plastics.

Now offering a faster, bigger, hotter, and more precise CEM technology for 3D printing, AIM3D’s ExAM 510 can process up to three materials, allowing for two building materials and one support material over an extended build platform of 510 x 510 x 400 mm. According to the manufacturer, after the beta phase testing with pilot processors, the ExAM 510 will be ready for series production in time for Formnext 2022.

AIM3D CEM-E2 extruder can 3D print with metal and ceramic pellets.

AIM3D CEM-E2 extruder can 3D print with metal and ceramic pellets. Image courtesy of AIM3D.

A spin-off company of the German University of Rostock, AIM3D is on a mission to revolutionize the metal 3D printing sector by drastically reducing the cost of AM metal parts. Their guiding principle has been to create printers that are not dependent on their own ecosystem but rather can work with standardized industry materials, and with this new model, that is just what it’s doing. The ExAM 510 works with a broader range of materials, including metal alloys 316L, 17-4PH, 8620, 42CrMo4, 304, 420 W, WcCo, Ti64, and Cu99; ceramics Al2O3, ZrO2, SiC, and Si3N4; and plastics.

AIM3D’s ExAM 510 printer prototype will be displayed on Booth A66, Hall 12.1.

Solukon

Pioneer and market leader of depowdering technology Solukon will present a new system for medium-sized metal parts at Formnext 2021. Although CEO Andreas Hartmann won’t give the name away just yet, he anticipated that the machine “will set a new standard of depowdering and post-processing for medium-sized metal parts.”

3D printed medium-sized components, such as heat exchangers, are becoming highly complex inside, which translates into greater challenges in the downstream processes, especially in industrial depowdering. Solukon has now taken up this challenge by creating a platform for this in-demand application. The German AM post-processing solutions specialist was the first to ever develop an automatic process for part cleaning. Its proprietary Smart Powder Recuperation (SPR) technology uses adjustable rotation and targeted vibration to remove loose powder from 3D printed parts. As a result, many 3D printing companies, such as EOS, are using Solukon’s platform to ensure that the powder removal process of large parts is easier, more efficient, and requires minimal maintenance from its operators, resulting in cleaner parts and more sustainable manufacturing processes.

Solukon’s novel depowdering system will debut in Booth A139, Hall 12.

Solukon’s SFM-AT800-S system. Image courtesy of Solukon.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

CORE Industrial Partners Acquires Three More 3D Printing Companies

Redwire Acquires Space Bioprinting Firm Techshot to Scale In-Space Manufacturing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingSpace 3D PrintingStocks

Terran Orbital To Go Public in $1.58B SPAC Deal

Terran Orbital will go public through a merger with blank-check firm Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE: TWNT) in a deal that would value the nano- and micro-satellite manufacturer at $1.58 billion....

24 hours
Featured
3D PrintingBioprintingFeatured StoriesStocks

3D Systems Pursuing Breakthrough Advances in Bioprinting, Acquires Volumetric

The benefits of regenerative medicine are too great to ignore, which is why many investors and companies are flocking to the biotech sector. One of them is 3D Systems (NYSE:...

November 1, 2021
Featured
3D Printed Food3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ResearchFeatured StoriesSpace 3D Printing

NASA’s Deep Space Food Challenge: 3D Printed Steaks, Powders & Artificial Soil Among Phase I Winners

As NASA prepares to launch lunar missions sometime during the second half of the decade, building the roadblocks for a sustainable food system ready to support off-Earth exploration is crucial....

October 26, 2021
3D PrintingElectronics 3D Printing SeriesSpace 3D Printing

Zortrax Will Launch 3D Printed Electrical Circuit Onboard First Wooden Satellite

Zortrax’s next frontier is space! In early 2022, the Polish 3D printer manufacturer will be launching a 3D printed electrical circuit to low Earth orbit (LEO). Since 2019, the company...

October 22, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
online 3d printed service
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
fac fox 3d printing service
Tronhoo3D
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
ICAM2021
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
HP
Desktop Metal logo
ExOne
3d systems
Smartech Analysis metal powders analysis
3d printed footwhere Smartech Analysis
Metal Am services Smartech Analysis
opportunities and marketing Smartech Analysis
Manufacturing software Smartech Analysis
Smartech analysis AM in dentistry
3D.RU
NAMIC
FitMyFoot
the barnes global advisors
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Industry intelligence summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides