3DPOD Episode 82: Mass Customization Theory and Practice with Dr. Frank T. Piller, RWTH Aachen University

11 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Frank Piller is one of the leading voices in mass customisation. He’s a Professor at RWTH Aachen University and has written and done a lot of research into mass customisation. He’s the co-author of Leading Mass Customization and Personalization: How to profit from customization in e-commerce and beyond which you can download for free here. He’s also one of the researchers behind “Surviving on the long tail: An empirical investigation of business model elements for mass customization” and has an introduction to mass customisation here. I’ve been following Frank’s work for over a decade because he does a lot of interesting research and is clear and concise in communicating it as well. So I was really looking forward to having Frank on the 3DPod and he didn’t disappoint. We have an engaging and lively discussion about mass customisation, what it means, the different types of mass customisation and more. Frank talks us through some best practices and candidly gives us examples of best practices, good implementations and failed ones. Max and I really loved the conversation and we hope that you do too.

 

 

