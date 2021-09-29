Exone end to end binder jetting service

$300M Satellite Manufacturing Facility in Florida to Leverage 3D Printing

5 hours by Vanesa Listek 3D PrintingBusinessSpace 3D Printing
INTAMSYS industrial 3d printing

Share this Article

Small satellite provider Terran Orbital, known for collaborating with NASA and commercial space companies on orbital and lunar spacecraft, will spend $300 million in Florida to construct a 660,000 square foot state-of-the-art commercial spacecraft facility that will create 2,100 jobs to produce thousands of different types of space vehicles per year.

Terran will be partnering with Florida’s aerospace and spaceport development authority, Space Florida, to build the facility. In fact, Space Florida assisted Terran in obtaining third-party capital for the construction. Once open in 2025, the site will feature a campus-based artificial intelligence (AI)-controlled supply chain enabling the Irvine, California-based company to continue industrializing satellite production, offering customers greater speed, lower costs, and higher quality satellites and Earth observation constellations for upcoming missions.

As part of the facility’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, it will also boast 3D printing technologies to accelerate the space vehicle delivery to market and capabilities to produce and fabricate the highest quality, technologically advanced, printed circuit board assembly with extensive electronic storage vaults. In addition, Terran will employ augmented and assisted workforce product lines to produce a vast array of complex electronic and mechanical devices.

Engineer working with a small satellites from Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, a subsidiary of Terran Orbital. Small satellites from Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, a subsidiary of Terran Orbital. Image courtesy of Terran Orbital.

An already busy low Earth orbit (LEO) is about to get more active as the growing demand for small, lower-cost satellites is increasing, driving companies like Terran to expand. Record-breaking satellite launches in 2020 were already an indication that the satellite market was on the rise. During the year, 1,283 satellites were launched. However, in 2021, almost 850 satellites traveled to orbit during the first four months of the year alone. Furthermore, by 2030, satellite launches could quintuple, or more, opening up space to more companies and startups than ever before.

Planning to supply enough satellites for the upcoming global demand, Terran Orbital is one of many businesses leveraging 3D printing technology to create spacecraft parts. Leading the trend are space giants like SpaceX, Virgin Orbit, Blue Origin, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Relativity Space, and much more. In the last few years, startups worldwide have turned to additive manufacturing for space applications due to the countless advantages of the technology, including low costs, reduced lead times, and increased design flexibility.

On September 27, 2021, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Space Florida CEO Frank DiBello and Terran Orbital Co-Founder and CEO Marc Bell to announce the new major step in the rapid advancement of Florida’s space coast. This 72-mile Eastern coastline is home to the world’s top space and aerospace employers. DeSantis commented on the upcoming site, stating that it will have a hugely positive impact on the area, building off the previous success from other companies that have moved to the space coast in the last few years, including Sierra Space CAE and Redwire.

The Governor also highlighted that there is already a big pool of local talent for space companies to hire. Still, the state is placing a premium to prepare college students for careers in locational-based sectors like the space industry.

Terran Orbital Co-Founder and CEO Marc Bell during the announcement of the new facility in Florida Terran Orbital Co-Founder and CEO Marc Bell during the announcement of the new facility in Florida. Image courtesy of Space Florida.

Constructed at Cape Canaveral’s Launch and Landing Facility (LLF) on Merritt Island, Florida, the site will consist of ten automated and augmented hangers capable of producing over 1,000 satellites and more than one million satellite components per year, according to Bell.

“To be fair, you probably never heard of us until today,” said Bell during his announcement speech. “We are currently listed on billions of dollars of U.S. Government programs are growing at an incredible rate. For us, Space Florida is the perfect place to tell the world who we are and why we will continue to dominate the small satellite marketplace. The commercial space industry continues to grow at an incredibly rapid rate which requires us to significantly expand our capabilities.”

Focused on developing the largest vertically integrated satellite assembly facility, Bell said that the 660,000 square foot area is part of Phase I and will bring all aspects of satellite creation, manufacturing, and production into one place. Most importantly, Terran will own its supply chain and continue adding other companies to its portfolio to enhance products in the next decade.

Terran Orbital's facility for satellite production. Terran is industrializing satellite production with its state-of-the-art facilities. Image courtesy of Terran Orbital.

Aside from building satellites for customers in the civil, commercial, and government, Terran is aiming to develop its LEO satellite constellation. Terran’s first constellation of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites is being developed by PredaSAR, a subsidiary of Terran that creates small satellites with on-board integrated SAR that continuously travel around the earth to provide continuous global coverage, 24/7, all-weather coverage of the world’s population, critical areas of commerce, and specific areas of interest, both terrestrial and maritime.

Based on space-proven hardware, state-of-the-art radar, and lights out software automation on a secure high-speed global infrastructure, SAR peers through conditions that other solutions can’t, such as clouds, smoke, and bad weather. It will launch on SpaceX in 2022. But PredaSAR is just one type of satellite that will be manufactured at the new site. Terran has many customers that will see their satellites coming out of the new facility in a few years, including Lockheed Martin, the European Space Agency (ESA), NASA, Northrop Grumman, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), and much more.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Briefs, September 29, 2021: Research, Molds, & Bridges

Essentium CEO Discusses High Speed 3D Printing’s Rapid Rise at RAPID+TCT 2021

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing EventsExclusive Interviews

Rapid + TCT 2021: CEO Reichental on New Nexa3D Products and the 3D Printing Industry

During the recent RAPID + TCT 2021 event, ultrafast polymer 3D printer maker Nexa3D showcased its end-to-end 3D printing validated workflow for the first time. From September 13 through 15,...

September 28, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing Events

SME Additive Manufacturing Community Awards at RAPID + TCT 2021

At the recent RAPID + TCT 2021 event, in between interviewing companies, walking the show floor, and watching the keynote presentations, I also had the opportunity to attend the SME...

September 27, 2021
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsExclusive Interviews

Interview: Large, Foam-Based 3D Printed Parts Now Possible with ColorFabb and Colossus

The large-scale 3D printing space is heating up in both polymers and concrete. Medium-format systems are also finding more applications. In uses such as formwork, molds, large-scale tooling and even...

September 24, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAerospace 3D PrintingMedical 3D Printing

RAPID + TCT 2021 Keynotes: 3D Printing in Aerospace, Medical, & More

At the start of SME’s 30th year of RAPID + TCT, widely known as North America’s largest, most important additive manufacturing event, AM consultant and writer Todd Grimm got things...

September 24, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
online 3d printed service
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
fac fox 3d printing service
CRP Windform
ExOne
XYZ Printing
ICAM2021
Desktop Metal logo
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
Sigma Labs
3d systems
Smartech Analysis metal powders analysis
3d printed footwhere Smartech Analysis
Metal Am services Smartech Analysis
opportunities and marketing Smartech Analysis
Manufacturing software Smartech Analysis
Smartech analysis AM in dentistry
FitMyFoot
additive manufacturing industry
the barnes global advisors
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

AM Investment Strategies 2021

September 9, 2021

Am investment Strategies Summit

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

3d print expo and conference

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Industry intelligence summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides