Exone end to end binder jetting service

US Navy Issues $20M to Stratasys to Purchase Large-Format 3D Printers

4 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou Featured StoriesMaritime 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing
INTAMSYS industrial 3d printing

Share this Article

The U.S. Navy has been steadily increasing its investment into practical 3D printer usage, as opposed to research. The latest comes in the form of a whopping $20 million contract to buy up to 25 Stratasys F900 3D printers over the next five years. With the first eight set to be delivered by the end of 2021, the contract also includes initial support, materials and training.

The deal comes some months after the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) published a report about its plans for additive manufacturing, which highlighted the technology’s value in enabling a digital manufacturing ecosystem. For the DoD, 3D printing is a method that can be used to speed up design and production, thus leading to deploying weapons more quickly in the field. The DoD aims to bring 3D printing into its own operations and its broader military production supply chain.

A F900 printing PEI parts for aerospace.

“The benefits of additive manufacturing for military organizations like the U.S. Navy include cost-effectively extending the life of strategic and tactical assets like aircraft while ensuring sustainment activities can happen quickly and from virtually anywhere,” said Mark Menninger, Director of U.S. Government Business Segment for Stratasys. “This contract, the largest government project for Stratasys to-date, continues to expand the presence of industrial 3D printing from Stratasys across the U.S. government.”

The F900 is Stratasys’s largest fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printer, with a build volume of 36 x 24 x 36 in. With it, the Navy will 3D print large-scale parts for end-use, tooling, and training aids at its bases in the U.S. and Japan. The Navy has been steadily investing into 3D printing since 2014, adopting new technologies and methods as AM advances.

3D printed parts on full display at the US Navy’s Additive Manufacturing booth at Sea-Air-Space. [Image: NAVAIR via Twitter]

Installing its first 3D printer aboard a vessel in 2014, the maritime agency has gone onto use a variety of 3D printing processes for such applications as producing parts for communications gear, fabricating replacement parts, and designing new ships. At the same time, it has taken on new technologies, such as the ElemX metal 3D printer from Xerox, while researching novel processes like Ingersoll’s massive composites system. It’s even investing in machine learning to analyze 3D printing data.

Image courtesy of Stratasys.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

AM Investment Strategies Profile: AM Ventures

Startup Accelerator, Singapore: Desalination, Diet Supplements, and Space 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingAutomationAutomotive 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesSustainability

Hyundai to Drive Electric Vehicle Manufacturing with 3D Printing

As nations attempt to address climate change concerns with increased production of electric vehicles (EVs), manufacturers are exploring opportunities to advance their operations overall by deploying new fabrication technologies. This...

September 3, 2021
Featured
3D PrintingBioprintingFeatured StoriesStocks

Sixth Bioprinting Acquisition in One Year from Cellink Parent Company BICO

Pioneering bioprinting firm Cellink, now part of a larger company rebranded as BICO (short for bioconvergence), has already been making quite a name for itself and is preparing to capture...

September 2, 2021
3D PrintingBusinessDental 3D PrintingEditorials / OpinionsMaritime 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingStartup Accelerator Series

Startup Accelerator, Singapore: Zenyum, Star3D, 3D Metal Forge

In this third installment of Startup Accelerator, Singapore, we’ll be looking at the ship-and-noodle loving nation state’s 3D printing startup community. Zenyum Zenyum is a direct competitor to Align Technology...

September 1, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D SoftwareAerospace 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingStartup Accelerator SeriesSustainability

Startup Accelerator, Singapore: Hyperganic, Molyworks, Additive Flight Solutions

In this series, we’re looking at the startup scene in Singapore by identifying some of the 3D printing companies being founded and grown there. Hyperganic Hyperganic always kind of confuses...

August 30, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
online 3d printed service
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
ExOne
fac fox 3d printing service
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
Center of excellence snapshop workshop
Desktop Metal logo
3d systems
Smartech Analysis metal powders analysis
3d printed footwhere Smartech Analysis
Metal Am services Smartech Analysis
opportunities and marketing Smartech Analysis
Manufacturing software Smartech Analysis
Smartech analysis AM in dentistry
additive manufacturing industry
the barnes global advisors
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

AM Investment Strategies 2021

September 9, 2021

Am investment Strategies Summit

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

3d print expo and conference

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Industry intelligence summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides