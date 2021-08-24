3D Printed Liquid Crystals Open up Opportunities in Medical Sensors

2 hours by Asad Siddiqui 3D Printing Materials3D Printing Research

Share this Article

 Researchers from Eindhoven University of Technology have developed a groundbreaking liquid crystal ink that can be extruded with direct ink write (DIW) 3D printing. Cholesteric liquid crystals have been used as components in screens for smartphones and high-definition televisions. However, now with additive manufacturing, this material opens up applications in healthcare, energy, and technology.

Cholesteric liquid crystals are a man-made material that have been inspired by iridescent materials found in nature—that is, materials that change color depending on the viewing angle. This includes the plumes of a peacock, the feathers of a pigeon, certain kinds of beetles, butterfly wings, and a pearl in a mollusks’ shell.

Iridescent shader beetle.

Producing cholesteric liquid crystals requires advanced chemistry and are sensitive to heat. On a molecular level, the liquid crystals’ organic molecules have no internal planes of symmetry. The molecules stack on top of each other like cylinders, resulting in the helical structure that causes the material’s unique and interesting optical effects.

In terms of industry, liquid crystals has been used as “smart” materials in light reflectors, switchable windows, and solar energy panels. Theoretically, they are ideal for applications; in healthcare for use in wearable sensors, soft optical sensing mechanisms in robotics, or even decorative lighting. However, the main issue has been that these cholesteric crystals are not viscous enough to produce a solid structure, let alone be extruded through a 3D printer.

Eindhoven University of Technology has solved this problem by developing a custom light reflective liquid crystal ink which can be printed via DIW and programmed to produce complex color gradients. The study shows how the researchers were able to take this liquid crystal elastomer ink and manipulate conditions like writing direction and speed to selectively control the interaction of the material with different light polarizations.

3D printed butterfly using Eindhoven’s breakthrough cholesteric liquid crystal ink. Image courtesy of Eindhoven University of Technology.

Lead author of the study, Jeroen Sol says, “To successfully print the new ink with DIW, we varied parameters like print speed and temperature. And to get the ink to print properly, we also made an ink containing low-molecular weight liquid crystals. Traditionally, this level of control is only possible with very specialized fabrication devices, so to do this with the new ink and DIW 3D printing is a real breakthrough.”

The ink’s reflective qualities are dependent on the helical arrangement of its molecules, its molecules also self-assemble into mimicking natural iridescent materials, giving way to nature-inspired color changes. Fine-tuning the microscopic elements of a structure printed from this material will change its macroscopic elements creating a programmable iridescent object. In addition to these qualities, the material is also affordable, easy to make, easy to process, and is made with materials already developed by the research group.

Image courtesy of Eindhoven University of Technology.

The study predicts the use of this technology in biomimetic optics for optical sensors, holographic displays, anti-counterfeit labels, intelligent skins, and wearable robotics. Though this material is a first, a similar material was developed last year by the University of Colorado Denver to mimic biological tissue and cartilage, paving the way to a future where it might be possible to grow cells and fix spines, giving people a new lease on life. There’s also this polymer, which is stronger, more lightweight, cost efficient, and recyclable compared to traditional 3D printable composites.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Luxury Aircraft Parts 3D Printed with Markforged Systems

Hug the Panda, Part 7: Wide Body Aircraft

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingEditorials / OpinionsHug the Panda Series

Hug the Panda, Part 6: What China Needs to Make a Jet Engine

Of all the things in the world, there are probably only three things that China can not make: wide-body commercial aircraft, world class aero engines, and latest generation EUV chip...

August 23, 2021
Sponsored
3D Printing3D Printing EventsSponsored

Over 100 Expert Speakers to Present on Additive Manufacturing at RAPID + TCT 2021

There’s now less than a month before the all-important, in-person RAPID + TCT 2021 event comes to McCormick Place in Chicago from September 13-15 for its 30th year. The annual...

August 17, 2021
3D Printing

BASF’s Forward AM Opens 3D Printing Center in China with Xuberance

Forward AM, BASF’s 3D printing division, is making inroads in China, where it will be launching a new Additive Manufacturing Technical Center (AMTC). Established in cooperation with Chinese 3D additive...

August 17, 2021
Sponsored
3D Printing3D Printing EventsSponsored

RAPID + TCT Celebrate 30th Year with More 3D Printing Presentations, Speakers, & Exhibitors

I think it’s safe to say that last year, we all missed the industry juggernaut that is RAPID + TCT, North America’s largest, most important additive manufacturing event. But now...

July 30, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

AM Investment Strategies 2021

September 9, 2021

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides