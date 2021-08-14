3D Printing News Briefs, August 14, 2021: 3D Construction Printing in Dubai & More

4 hours by Sarah Saunders 3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingBusinessConstruction 3D Printing

Share this Article

We’ve got a pretty brief 3D Printing News Briefs for you today, starting with a UK Innovation Grant being awarded to Authentise and its project team. Moving on, the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates is regulating the use of 3D printing in construction in Dubai. Finally, the 3D printed Czinger hypercar recently set a new production car lap record. Read on for all the details!

UK Innovation Grant Award to Authentise Team

Authentise, which delivers data-driven workflow tools for AM, is leading a team made up of TWI Ltd., Lloyd’s Register EMEA, and Lancaster University‘s Joining 4.0 Innovation Centre (J4IC) in the “Digital Supply Chain Adoption Curve (DSCAC)” project. The team successfully completed the application process to receive UK Innovation funding, and was awarded a grant for the “Manufacturing made smarter: digital supply chain, feasibility studies” competition. The project started a few months ago and should be finished in October, with the end goal being to provide a product roadmap that, according to a press release, “helps deliver the vision of a fully integrated, digital supply chain. While the vision is not new, it has been stifled by a lack of adoption. That’s despite the fact that such an integration could deliver significant value in terms of efficiency, agility and security.”

With this feasibility study, the team members aim to learn—review existing solutions and question supply chain stakeholders—design—identify potential product areas and compile definitions of them—and test—granular testing in the TWI test bed and high-level testing with industry interviews—an integrated digital supply chain. Instead of just putting out a single report, software vendor Authentise, certification agency Lloyd’s Register, and research organizations JI4C and TWI will actually develop a full set of product definitions that can be used by others to determine and de-risk possible market opportunities.

Decree Issued Regulating Use of 3D Printed Construction in Dubai

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

It’s been a few years now since the 3D printed office building that served as the kick-off of the official Dubai 3D Printing Strategy in the UAE, with a goal that 25% of the buildings in Dubai would fabricated using 3D printing by 2030. In order to continue to advance the economy, increase its global competitiveness, and shore up its position as a leader in the region, as well as the AM industry, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, has issued Decree No. (24) of 2021—effective immediately—which regulates the use of 3D printing in construction in Dubai in order to gradually increase the percentage of 3D printed buildings there to meet the original 2030 goal.

According to the decree, the Dubai Municipality must establish and implement an integrated system for planning, designing, and creating implementing construction works using 3D printing with the proper approved engineering standards and specifications. It must also qualify, register, and classify contractors and engineers working with 3D printing and lay out the standards and requirements for doing so, as well as determine tests and technical experiments for raw materials and industrial additives and structural building elements. A database for 3D printed construction carried out in Dubai will be established, and the municipality has to coordinate with relevant government and non-government agencies to offer benefits, facilities, incentives, and support to persuade contractors, engineers, investors, real estate developers and owners to use 3D printing. Everyone working on 3D printed construction must obtain a permit from the municipality, and no party in the emirate, including the Dubai International Financial Center and authorities supervising free and special development zones, can grant a commercial license for 3D construction printing.

3D Printed Czinger 21C Hypercar Sets New Record

In February of 2020, Czinger and its parent company Divergent 3D introduced the 21C hypercar, with two huge butterfly doors, two center-mounted seats, and a 3D printed chassis, but the world began shutting down just ahead of its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So the world wasn’t really able to see the full glory of the hybrid 21C hypercar, which integrates automated design and optimization software, patented AM-driven processes, highly accurate automated assembly, and novel performance materials, was made with a Human-AI production system, and tops out at an insane 270 mph. That speed helped the Czinger 21C set a new production car lap record at WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway in California, as racing driver Joel Miller took it around the track in 1:25.44—beating the previous record by the McLaren Senna by more than two seconds.

“It goes without saying that we are delighted with the performance of the car. To be able to achieve this lap time with a car that is going into homologated production is the result of some incredibly hard work from the Czinger team and in particular our ability to exploit the cutting-edge technology that we have access to through our close association with Divergent,” said Ewan Baldry, Chief Engineer at Czinger. “The most exciting part is that we know we have more performance to come!”

A total of 80 Czinger 21C hybrid cars will be produced. To see its recent record-breaking run at Laguna Seca, check out the video below:

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Financials: 3D Systems Stock Soars Following Earnings Report

Metal 3D Printing to Yield $50B in Parts by 2030

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printing EventsBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

SmarTech and Stifel Launch Online Event for 3D Printing Investment

Ahead of RAPID 2021, SmarTech Analysis and Stifel Global Technology Group will be hosting an event dedicated to investment in the 3D printing industry. The half-day online summit, AM Investment...

July 29, 2021
3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D PrintingSustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, July 24, 2021: GoProto, Parmatech, 3DEO, & MPIF, 6K, Chris Borge, 3DQue, ORNL

In this edition of 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting with some business, as GoProto ANZ has announced an important industry certification, and then Parmatech, 3DEO, and 6K have each...

July 24, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, July 22, 2021: XJet, TPM & Duncan Parnell, Seurat, FedDev Ontario & University of Waterloo, Tata Technologies & Stratasys, US Marine Corps, Nexa3D, INTAMSYS, Shell, ORNL & Local Motors

We’re sharing plenty of business news with you today in this edition of 3D Printing News Briefs, starting with two new executive appointments at XJet and TPM’s acquisition of Duncan...

July 22, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing Materials

SmarTech AM Advisory Service Report Shows 3D Printing Hardware Sales Ready for Growth

Leading additive manufacturing market research, analysis, and consulting firm SmarTech Analysis has published its latest quarterly advisory data services report, which is part of a 3D printing analyst service that...

July 21, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

AM Investment Strategies 2021

September 9, 2021

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides