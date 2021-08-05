New TAZ Sidekick Desktop 3D Printer Released by LulzBot

LulzBot has announced the newest addition to its TAZ line of desktop 3D printers, the TAZ SideKick. The machine is available in two sizes and is designed to be highly configurable, so that customers can match their machine to their needs.

TAZ machines have always been highly capable, yet flexible and easy to use. The newest iteration, the SideKick, is meant to take this to a new level, as users are can select such options as build surface, electronics, tool heads, build volume and, on the aesthetic front, machine color. Fitting the name, it’s designed to be portable, with a foldable control box and Y-axis travel mounts.

TAZ-Sidekick-3D-printer-in-two-sizes

TAZ Sidekick in two sizes. Image courtesy of LulzBot.

While the SideKick 298 model has a build volume of 162mm x 162mm x 181mm (6 3/8″ x 6 3/8″ x 7 1/8″), slightly bigger than the LulzBot Mini 2, the SideKick 747 offers 231mm x 231mm x 248mm (9″ x 9″ x 9 1/4″) of print space, which is just below that of the TAZ Workhorse and TAZ Pro lines. Customers can choose between a PEI-coated borosilicate glass print bed or the LulzBot OctoGrab removable magnetic flex bed. All SideKick’s also feature ANTCLABS BL Touch for bed leveling.

“We believe that the TAZ SideKick is perfectly positioned for the 3D printing market today. Our new machine gives new users a great out of the box experience and more veteran 3D printer users the freedom to configure their machine for purpose-built applications,” said John Olhoft, President of LulzBot.

“Don’t let the name fool you. The SideKick packs plenty of punch and is a hero in its own right! There are many quality-of-life features to enjoy on this printer, including auto bed leveling, easy belt tensioning, folding for transport and compatibility with LulzBot Tool Heads. This printer has a very premium feel and will make for a great companion to any maker space or print farm!” said Greg Huber, of Greg’s Maker Corner.

Users can purchase the SideKick with any one of nine LulzBot Universal Mount System Tool Heads. Image courtesy of LulzBot.

Pricing for the SideKick ranges from as low as roughly $1,000 to beyond $1,500, depending on the exact equipment and warranty you choose. This is a very respectable cost for what should be a capable and quality printer, based on the company’s track record.

It’s great to see LulzBot releasing new models since the acquisition of its parent company, Aleph Objects, by Fargo Additive Manufacturing Equipment 3D (FAME 3D) in December 2019. It has maintained its open source, RepRap philosophy, with 50 percent of the parts 3D printed. This means that users can replace parts by downloading and 3D printing them from LulzBot Gitlab.

