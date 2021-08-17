3DPOD Episode 75: 3D Printed Meat with MeaTech 3D Founder, Omri Schanin

14 hours by Joris Peels

MeaTech 3D (NasdaqCM: MITC) is the Israeli startup rocket ship that is aiming to commercialize and industrialize 3D printed meat. Ethical meat uses fewer resources, less water, less land and creates many fewer emissions than regular meat does. But can this development actually work at scale? How much will it cost? And how do you make 3D printed meat? We look into the future and at the possible disruption that 3D printed meat may bring together with co-founder Omri Schanin.

