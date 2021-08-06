Filamentive PRO Line Features Filaments for Industrial 3D Printing Applications

UK-based 3D printing filament startup Filamentive, which prides itself on safety and sustainability, has introduced a new portfolio of high-performance polymers, called Filamentive PRO; the filaments in this line are meant for industrial engineering applications. The company says that its new materials could cause a stir in high-tech industries like aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, and medical, as the filaments feature strength-to-weight ratios that could give metal materials a run for their money.

Filamentive quotes the 2021 Sculpteo State of 3D Printing Report in stating that 49% of Power Users—those with significant AM experience who 3D print in a work capacity—have said they use the technology for production purposes, and that 72% of users say that strength is the most important material property for their purposes. As SmarTech Analysis previously reported, materials from the polyaryletherketone (PAEK) family, including PEEK and PEKK, will likely make up almost 19% of the total 3D printing polymer material revenues by 2026, and very recently, the AM market research firm said that the polymer sector of the market “grew year-over-year by a modest amount,” with hardware sales up nearly 12% in Q1 2021.

So Filamentive has decided to give the people what they want: strong, tough polymer 3D printing filaments, capable of holding up under high temperatures in order to fabricate custom, high-value parts. In addition, keeping sustainability at the forefront and decrease environmental impact, all of the materials in the Filamentive PRO line, in addition to being spooled on 100% recycle cardboard reels, are more resistant than something like PLA, so they can help increase the product life cycles and, in turn, lower energy use, waste, and material input.

Another one of Filamentive’s sustainability initiatives is lowering the carbon footprint, and its partnership with Ecologi helps enable offset carbon emissions that come from transport, production, and employee activity. Speaking of partners, the company’s collaborations with LEHVOSS and Mitsubishi Chemicals, which also count sustainability as a priority, made the initial Filamentive PRO material line possible.

The portfolio is made up of the following:

3F PAHT 9825

3F PAHT 9936

3F PAHT CF 9891

PPSU

PEI ULTEM 9085

PEI ULTEM 1010

3F PEEK CF 9676

3F PEEK 9581

3F PEKK 50082

3F PP CF 9928

Filamentive’s partner Mitsubishi uses an original concept of the Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Group called KAITEKI that acts as a guide to solve social and environmental issues, as well as suggesting a better way forward in the planet’s, and society’s, sustainable development.

Several of the high temperature filaments in the Filamentive PRO line are UL 94-V0 rated, as well as featuring chemical resistance, high strength, and high heat resistance. These include high-performance PEI ULTEM 9085, with a high mechanical performance; ultra-performance PEI ULTEM 1010, with a 217°C glass transition temperature; PPSU, which features higher chemical and impact resistance than ULTEM; 3F PEKK 50082 NT, with excellent mechanical properties and high chemical, thermal, and wear resistance; unreinforced 35 PEEK 9581 with metal-replacing capabilities; and 3F PEEK CF 9676, carbon fiber-reinforced for better compressive strength and stiffness.

Signatories of the United Nations Global Compact, Filamentive partner LEHVOSS also has a dedicated sustainability agenda. Its LUVOCOM 3F Filaments are not only easy to work with, but also offer improved quality and properties as well. The AM-optimized materials it enables for the new PRO portfolio are high temperature-resistant polyamide (PA) 3F PAHT 9825; 15% carbon fiber-reinforced PA6 3F PAHT CF 9891, with great material stiffness; 3F PAHT 9936, which allows for continued operations up to 100–120°C and also features excellent tensile and impact strength; and 3F PP CF 9928, a carbon fiber-reinforced polypropylene (PP) co-polymer that’s ESD safe.

Ravi Toor, the Founder and Managing Director of Filamentive, said, “With 3D printing increasingly utilised as a real production tool, Filamentive PRO seeks to meet the growing demand for high performance polymers used in industrial applications, whilst still upholding our central sustainability agenda.”

(Source/Images: Filamentive)

