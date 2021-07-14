3D Printing News Briefs, July 14, 2021: Arash & MakerBot, PostProcess & Fraunhofer IAPT, BOFA & Atome3D, CADS Additive, BCN3D

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re talking about a 3D printed hypercar, some partnerships and software, and a 3D printing course. Read on for all the details!

Arash 3D Printing Hypercar Parts with MakerBot

Bespoke supercar manufacturer Arash Motor Company is using MakerBot 3D printers to fabricate production parts for its next-generation electric hypercar. Arash Farboud, the company’s founder and lead designer, has long used 3D printing in design and development, specifically the MakerBot Replicator 2, Replicator Z18, and METHOD X, and all three are being utilized for the company’s latest electric hypercar, which features multiple electric motors, a carbon motor cartridge, advanced battery pack, and more. Having the in-house capability to make Nylon carbon fiber and ABS production parts saves a lot of time, as well as decreasing weight and costs. Additionally, they no longer need to prototype the parts out of aluminum first.

“3D printing in-house also means you can get things done quickly, immediately, and at the lowest cost possible. That means you’re able to experiment without too much fear and worry about spend,” Farboud said. “You’re just spending money on your filament and your time so that allows you to try things out fearlessly. “We are still using every 3D printer that we own because they still work really well. They have an ability to make parts dependent on size and their usage. In fact, the METHOD X and Z18 are currently being used nonstop at our facility. This allows us to not only produce parts as needed, but we can experiment with different filaments. It’s a 24/7 operation for 3D printing.”

PostProcess Technologies, Fraunhofer IAPT Partnering

PostProcess Technologies Inc., which provides automated, intelligent post-print solutions, and Fraunhofer Institute for Additive Manufacturing Technologies (IAPT), are partnering up to drive AM production scalability, as well as continue research in optimizing AM applications. In order to promote systemized digitization of its FDM processes, Fraunhofer IAPT has installed a DECI support removal solution from PostProcess, and is also working with the company on surface finishing metal parts in the DECI Duo. Ultimately, the two hope to design an automated, fully integrated production line in order to print FDM parts with an easy support removal process.

“Based on our converging views regarding the industrialization of additive manufacturing, for which post-processing is a crucial element, we are certain that the digitization of the FDM process chain is a decisive step,” said Dr. Philipp Imgrund with Fraunhofer IAPT.

BOFA International Partners with Atome3D.com

Portable fume and particulate extraction and filtration company BOFA International, which was acquired by US-based Donaldson Company, Inc, in 2018, just announced a distribution partnership with Atome3D.com, one of the leaders in France in supplying and integrating 3D printers and scanners for the office. As a result, the company will now carry BOFA’s entire range of 3D PrintPRO products, including the 3D PrintPRO 2, 3, and 4, which BOFA says “effectively capture potentially harmful fumes, gases and particulate emitted through 3D print processes.”

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Atome3D.com, which reflects the success of the company’s commercial 3D print systems and the growing reputation of BOFA extraction technology in this marketplace,” said Haydn Knight, BOFA’s Sales & Marketing Director. “Our relationship with Atome3D.com will help safeguard users by removing any potentially harmful airborne contaminants while at the same time optimising productivity by preventing any build-up of material on high-value components. We look forward to a very positive future working together.”

Rent CADS Additive’s AM Studio

Additive software company CADS Additive is a subsidiary of Austrian software consultancy CADS GmbH, which licensed Polygonica mesh processing software in 2017 and also offers desktop-based print preparation software AM Studio, available as a direct plugin to PTC’s Creo. AM Studio can directly import CAD models and STLs from several leading formats, be used to help orient and arrange parts on a print bed, and includes a rapid slicer that’s good for generating and managing huge volumes of data. CADS Additive has now made AM Studio available to users in the cloud.

“We’re really happy to have partnered with designairspace, who provide cloud-based workstations to run heavyweight 3D CAD and BIM software such as Creo, Solidworks, NX etc. So you can now rent AM-Studio on the cloud, on a monthly or yearly SaaS-basis, rather than having to invest in a full perpetual install-based license,” said Daniel Stadlmayr, Technical Director and COO at CADS Additive. “AM Studio isn’t exactly a household brand yet, even amongst metal printing specialists. We’re very confident of the product, and our partnership with designairspace provides a quick and simple way for printer users to share our confidence in the software. Our experience is once used on a real project the product will sell itself. So with designairspace, users now have the option to use it when they need it, then choose if and when they are ready to invest in a desktop license.”

BCN3D Technologies Launches BCN3D Academy

Finally, the support team of Barcelona-based BCN3D Technologies has launched an online learning center called BCN3D Academy, which the company calls an easy way to “expand on your knowledge of the ins-and-outs of 3D printing. The new four-part course, available in both Spanish and English and taught by company experts, is the result of more companies adopting 3D printing, which can have quite the learning curve. The lessons make up what BCN3D describes as the “four essential pillars of 3D printing,” including getting to know your printer, slicing software and modeling for 3D printing, and materials.

“Once the course is completed, you will be awarded a certificate that proves your experience and knowledge of the BCN3D products. Now, your entire team will be able to acquire the necessary experience to more effectively use, collaborate and make the most out of 3D printing technology.”

