The PRO/CESS of a Genderless Customizable 3D Printed Bike Saddle

4 hours by Tess Bodley 3D Printing

Share this Article

Have you ever wondered how a bike saddle might fit or be constructed if we took gender identity out of the equation? Berlin-based industrial designer Tim Schütze has done just that. He created the PRO/CESS 3D printed bike saddle while consciously avoiding any previous standards or preconceived notions of physical characteristics or tastes dependent on gender identity. An algorithmic approach was implemented for the design of the saddle, allowing a fully form-personalized, customizable seat that concentrates on the needs of the user using an open source and adaptive process.

The PRO/CESS bike seat. Image courtesy of Tim Schültze on Instagram.

Schutze’s ‘PRO/CESS’ is solely based on the algorithmic system to guarantee maximum customizability and flexibility. The necessary information is shaped by the users’ unique data, gathered via app. A 3D model of the user’s rear is generated, employing basic image recognition technology, while additional ergonomic data is extrapolated, and the further preferences are recorded. The padding, size, shape, and design of the saddle in the CAD model is conformed and continually optimized. Print data for fused deposition modeling and selective laser sintering are created and ready for output. Afterwards, the users have multiple choices on how to proceed. They can print the saddle themselves, order the saddle from a micro factory, or even share the data within the maker community.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @timschuetze

Schutze is not the first person to take on 3D printed bike seats. 3D printing in the bike market is increasing popularity. In particular, 3D printed bike saddle designs are growing as they are one of the most important parts, being one of only 3 parts of the bike that meets your body. In 2020, Specialized partnered with Carbon to produce their own 3D printed saddle, the Adaptive, which combined the use of a carbon composite base with a polymer lattice design. Also involved in the project was Fizik, who used Carbon’s process to 3D print the padding for the Adaptive seat.

The group focused on the areas of comfort, stability, power transfer and shock absorption—areas where they felt they could improve the manufacturing process. Similar to PRO/CESS, the trio used an adaptive design to the saddle. However, instead of customizing it to each individual user, nine-years’ worth of pressure mapping data from professional cyclists informed the seat’s design.

An FDM printer making the PRO/CESS. Image courtesy of Tim Schültze on Instagram.

The PRO/CESS took a gender-sensitive approach over the conventional perception of ‘male’ and ‘female’ saddles by being fluid in form. The design is targeted to the individual rather than a data subset from multiple users. The saddle focuses on flexibility and participation, which allows it to nimbly respond to external influences and feedback and adapt complete customization through possible additive manufacturing. (insert image process.jpg)

“In this way, standards of gender differentiation become obsolete and non-binary,” said Tim Schütze.

This strategy was created on a design theoretical study (DTS) in which the social construct of gender identities and the approach to gender equality was based on practical and literature examples to form productive designs. PRO/CESS demonstrates how possible and incumbent gender equality, inclusion, and diversity empowerment is in the medium of design activity. Neither Schütze or the project assert that they have the definitive results or that the project is finalized. The methodology targets a future that is free from binary, heteronormative gender constructs or virtually impeded by supposed gender standards. It is predicated on cultivating discourse and to query the fashion in which gender is (not) factored into design.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

New Algorithm Improves 3D Body Scanning Precision by 4500%

Kitty Olive’s New 3D Printed Limb Features Unique Design

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Guns

3D Printer Reviews

View More

You May Also Like

Sponsored
3D PrintersSponsored

Tiertime Announces Large Format UP600 3D Printer

Tiertime has officially launched a large format addition to its UP line. At 500 x 400 x 600 mm (19.7 x 15.7 x 23.6 inches), the UP600’s build volume is...

July 6, 2021
Featured
3D PrintingFeatured StoriesMedical 3D Printing

Revenue from 3D Printed Prosthetics, Orthotics, & Audiology to Reach Nearly $1B by 2030, Says SmarTech Analysis

Top AM market research firm SmarTech Analysis has published a new report about the current and projected state of medical device 3D printing, specifically focusing on prosthetic, orthotic, and audiology...

July 5, 2021
3D PrintingEducation

3DPOD Episode 69: Makerbot CEO Nadav Goshen

Nadav Goshen is the CEO of MakerBot. He talks to us about how the firm has developed from a scrappy startup to a part of Stratasys, including Makerbot’s identity and...

July 5, 2021
Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsFeatured Stories

Stratasys Lowers Barrier to Entry of Multi-Material 3D Printing with J35 Pro

Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) has been extensively building out its PolyJet line, delivering a series of new 3D printers for just about every vertical you can imagine. Now, the firm has...

June 15, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides