Tiertime Announces Large Format UP600 3D Printer

Tiertime has officially launched a large format addition to its UP line. At 500 x 400 x 600 mm (19.7 x 15.7 x 23.6 inches), the UP600’s build volume is 120 cubic liters, the most Tiertime has ever produced. It is considerably more than twice that of the UP300. This is the tenth model in the UP series and the first of three next-generation machines Tiertime plans to release in 2021.

“’Can you make it bigger’ is one of the most common requests we receive from customers,” said Joseph Guo, International Sales and Marketing Director, Tiertime Corporation. “Considering the size of the UP300, we knew they were referring to large format 3D printing.”

Before the personal 3D printing explosion caused an industry-wide boom in 2013 with Tiertime’s UP! being one of three machines leading the charge, Tiertime had already been offering the Inspire industrial line for years. So, designing and producing very large printers is nothing new for them.

“The UP600 will introduce a number of firsts to the series as a result of technical requirements,” said Guo. “The print head rides on the largest linear rail we’ve ever included and motion is delivered via industrial chain belt. The mechanical necessities of accurately controlling a high-speed printhead across a much longer distance are different than for a standard machine.”

In addition to a drive system designed to handle the rigors of greater momentum, the new model will include UP’s first heated build chamber. The series has sported enclosures since the release of the UP BOX and UP mini, but this one will be actively heated to ensure minimal deformation. Even PLA can be a problem when printed at this scale unless the temperature is controlled.

The new model can be operated with UP Studio 2.x but it was designed with UP Studio 3 in mind. A complete rewrite of the slicer and printer control software, it offers advanced features such as horizontal and vertical sectioning of models so different layer settings can be applied on a regional or per layer basis.

UP600 Features:

500 x 400 x 600 mm build volume.

Actively heated superior enclosure design optimizes build chamber heat retention, curtailing risk of warpage.

Magnetic composite build plate for easy removal and installation between print jobs.

UP Studio 3.0-compatible with Adaptive Layer Thickness for enhanced print speed.

Locking caster wheels at the base of the enclosure for appliance mobility.

High-capacity HEPA and activated carbon filters minimize UFP and VOC emissions.

7-inch TFT-LCD touchscreen with onboard Linux operating system, capable of receiving programming updates for implementing future innovations.

User-defined layer height

Tiertime Print Queue, a unique user interface for controlling a series of print jobs assigned to the printer by multiple authorized users. It is accessible from both UP Studio and the printer’s touchscreen.

USB, Wi-Fi, USB Stick, and Ethernet port for wired LAN connectivity.

The UP600 will be demonstrated in Tiertime’s booth at Formnext, November 16-19, 2021, at Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Tiertime invites the press and all interested parties to see the newest members of the UP family in action.

