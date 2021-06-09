ROKIT Healthcare advances audience access to bioprinting with bioprinting exhibitions and workshops

ROKIT Healthcare is hosting a series of educational workshops for students, teachers, and professionals to teach and highlight the fundamentals of bioprinting and its applications in healthcare. Previous workshops were successfully done in collaboration with a Korean national science museum, academic makerspace and 3D printing association with the aim of making available the technology to a wider variety of audiences.

A hands-on exhibition was hosted at the National Gwacheon Science Museum of Korea on April 25th as part of the “Happy Science Festival”, an event held every year in celebration of April, the Month of Science. The festival, attracting 5,000 attendees, offered a comprehensive list of programs giving students in Grade K-12 opportunities in hands-on experiments, shows, and competitions around the latest scitech trends, including bioprinting, COVID-19 pandemic, and genomic sequencing. ROKIT Healthcare’s exhibition offered students to experience an A-to-Z overview of biomaterials commonly used in bioprinting and the process of turning the biomaterials into a printed output.

In addition to the half-day exhibition, more extensive one-day and two-day-long workshops have also been hosted to give more in-depth theoretical and practical learning for students, healthcare professionals, and biotech entrepreneurs. At the workshops, participants and instructors were paired in a 5:1 student:instructor ratio to allow as many people as possible to get their hands on the printers. The sessions were organized into half-day keynote sessions delivering basic knowledge on the bioprinting process, bioinks and real-life research applications and half-day hands-on printing sessions allowing students to follow instructions from publications and print solutions to heart patch development for localized heart tissue regeneration and implantable cell-laden cartilage scaffolds for microtia ear.

ROKIT Healthcare plans to organize additional, regularly scheduled bioprinting workshops in the summer and fall, with the aim of creating structured, certified bioprinting curricular programs that can be offered both online and offline.

For inquires on hosting the workshops, interested particles may contact ROKIT Healthcare at [email protected].

