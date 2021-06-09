ROKIT Healthcare advances audience access to bioprinting with bioprinting exhibitions and workshops

4 hours by Team Rokit Healthcare BioprintingEducationSponsored

Share this Article

ROKIT Healthcare is hosting a series of educational workshops for students, teachers, and professionals to teach and highlight the fundamentals of bioprinting and its applications in healthcare. Previous workshops were successfully done in collaboration with a Korean national science museum, academic makerspace and 3D printing association with the aim of making available the technology to a wider variety of audiences.

A hands-on exhibition was hosted at the National Gwacheon Science Museum of Korea on April 25th as part of the “Happy Science Festival”, an event held every year in celebration of April, the Month of Science. The festival, attracting 5,000 attendees, offered a comprehensive list of programs giving students in Grade K-12 opportunities in hands-on experiments, shows, and competitions around the latest scitech trends, including bioprinting, COVID-19 pandemic, and genomic sequencing. ROKIT Healthcare’s exhibition offered students to experience an A-to-Z overview of biomaterials commonly used in bioprinting and the process of turning the biomaterials into a printed output.

In addition to the half-day exhibition, more extensive one-day and two-day-long workshops have also been hosted to give more in-depth theoretical and practical learning for students, healthcare professionals, and biotech entrepreneurs. At the workshops, participants and instructors were paired in a 5:1 student:instructor ratio to allow as many people as possible to get their hands on the printers. The sessions were organized into half-day keynote sessions delivering basic knowledge on the bioprinting process, bioinks and real-life research applications and half-day hands-on printing sessions allowing students to follow instructions from publications and print solutions to heart patch development for localized heart tissue regeneration and implantable cell-laden cartilage scaffolds for microtia ear.

ROKIT Healthcare plans to organize additional, regularly scheduled bioprinting workshops in the summer and fall, with the aim of creating structured, certified bioprinting curricular programs that can be offered both online and offline.

For inquires on hosting the workshops, interested particles may contact ROKIT Healthcare at [email protected].

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

MakerBot Adds Smart HEPA Filtration System to 3D Printing

3D Printing Bikes: A Pedalution, Part 4 – The Five 40s

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Guns

3D Printer Reviews

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingSports

3D Printing Bikes: A Pedalution, Part 3 Value Chain Disruptions with 3D Printing

In the first installment of this series, we looked at how 3D printing is being used in bicycles. In the second article, we went deeper and also examined 3D printing...

June 8, 2021
Featured
3D PrintingEditorials / OpinionsFeatured StoriesSports

3D Printing Bikes: A Pedalution, Part 1

A quiet revolution has been occurring for over ten years in the cycling world. More and more bike components are getting 3D printed. In this article, we’ll give you an...

June 3, 2021
Exclusive InterviewsPost-processing

PostProcess Releases New DEMI 910 Resin Removal System for Carbon L1 and M2 3D Printers

Coinciding with AMUG 2021, Carbon announced it had partnered with PostProcess Technologies for a resin removal system called the DEMI 910. Now, PostProcess has officially released the DEMI 910, as...

May 26, 2021
Featured
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesSports

Carbon’s Phil DeSimone on How New adidas 4DFWD 3D Printed Midsoles Bounce Runners Forward

adidas has worked with Carbon to 3D print midsoles using the start-up’s Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) technology for the past four years. This resulted in several limited release shoe lines...

May 5, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, February 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides