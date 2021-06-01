ROKIT Healthcare develops novel cartilage regeneration therapies using bioprinting

ROKIT Healthcare, in cooperation with a Massachusetts-based U.S. hospital, has completed pre-clinical studies for cartilage regeneration using the 3D bioprinting technology and is in the process of clinical studies with patients of age-related osteoarthritis in Egypt.
The pre-clinical study, performed together with the Charles Bragdon group at Massachusetts General Hospital, lasted about six months and followed up with the progress of hyaline cartilage regeneration in beagles.
Existing cartilage repair therapies, based on stem cell injections and seeding and culturing of cells onto alternative membranes, have limitations in treating cartilage which has complex 3D structures and compositions. Combining 3D bioprinting with optimized bioinks composed of minced cartilage and autologous solutions from the patient, ROKIT Healthcare seeks to offer a novel therapy that is founded on providing a stable environment for the recruitment of endogenous stem cells and the differentiation of 3D structurally positioned stem cells into chondrocytes in vivo.
“There has yet to be any truly regenerative method for cartilage repair despite osteoarthritis being one of the top public health burdens in this era of aging populations,” said Seok Hwan You, CEO of ROKIT Healthcare. ”Recently on the news there have been reports of recalls of artificial knee cartilage replacements, including products that have for long comprised the majority of cartilage repair markets. This testifies there are intrinsic limitations of synthetic and allogenic tissue engineering methods, and we need to find autologous alternatives that rely on bioprinting of autologous solutions to the defect site and creation of an endogenous regeneration niche. All of this needs to be done in the safest way that minimizes risk and long-term treatments.”
ROKIT Healthcare has completed applying for domestic and international patents for printing the cartilage regenerative 3D constructs using the MRI/CT scan data of the patient and inserting them back into the patient knee while minimizing the incision. Following the initial rounds of pre-clinical study in the U.S. and clinical study in Egypt, the clinical studies are planned to continue in Korea and Singapore.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs, May 29, 2021: KINGS 3D, GKN Aerospace, Bastion Cycles, Tufts University, Apple
We’re starting with a little business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, and then moving on to modes of transportation, before some materials news and a 3D printed Apple accessory....
3D Printing News Briefs, May 26, 2021: ASTM, Teton Simulation, QuesTek, KBM Advanced Materials, GE Aviation & GE Additive
We’re covering some business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as Teton Simulation appointed a new CEO, and ASTM International awarded its William T. Cavanaugh Memorial Award. QuesTek has received...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 23, 2021
With seven webinars and events each on May 25th and 26th, five on the 27th, and one on the 28th, I won’t waste time with a lengthy intro. Keep reading...
Norsk Titanium Launches IPO for DED Metal 3D Printing on Euronext Growth Stock Market
Another day, another announcement for an initial public offering. This time, the company with plans to go public is Norwegian firm Norsk Titanium, which listed on the Euronext Growth Oslo...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.