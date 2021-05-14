Siemens Energy Uses Continuous Composites’ 3D Printing for Energy Generator Parts

7 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsEnergy

Share this Article

Among the startups aiming to disrupt 3D printing and composites manufacturing is Continuous Composites, based out of Idaho. The company’s Continuous Fiber 3D Printing (CF3D) technology offers a number of benefits, not the least of which is the ability to 3D print and orient continuous fiber reinforcement materials along optimal pathways. Continuous Composites demonstrated the possibilities of this technique through the production of generator parts for Siemens Energy (FRA: ENR).

Working for multiple years alongside the tech giant, as well as, material company Arkema (OTCMKTS: ARKAY), Continuous Composites was able to develop a Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP). With a glass transition temperature (Tg) of 227°C, the high temperature thermoset polymer is capable of producing large, complex parts impossible with conventional composite fabrication methods. The material demonstrated Fiber Volume Fractions (FVF) of over 50% with a void content of less than 1.5%.

The CF3D process 3D printing GFRP. Image courtesy of Continuous Composites.

The partners leveraged the material and CF3D process to 3D print several generator parts that typically would be made using metal casting, a process that can be expensive and require substantial lead times. The GFRP, however, demonstrated the temperature requirements for Siemens Energy generators and other applications. According to the companies, 3D printing GFRP parts with the CF3D process could result in five times fewer manufacturing costs, as well as a reduction of lead times from eight to 10 months down to three weeks. The partners project $1 million in energy savings resulting from long-term downtime from energy equipment.

“The superior mechanical performance of CF3D®, combined with the significant cost and lead time reduction, led to our selection of Continuous Composites,” said Dr. Joel Alfano, Principal Technology Development Engineer at Siemens Energy. “The opportunity to replace a metallic generator component with composite materials leveraging AM is a powerful breakthrough for solving the constraints we face in the Energy industry, and CF3D® technology is making it possible.”

Most power generators convert the mechanical force of a rotating machine into electric power, with the motion between a magnetic field and a conductor creating electrical current. Though the majority of power stations use fossil fuels to drive the rotating mechanism, other energy sources, such as nuclear power and renewables are increasingly deployed to drive such generators as those in the Siemens-Continuous Composites project.

An energy generator from Siemens Energy. Image courtesy of Siemens Energy.

The extent to which Siemens will actually use the technology to produce metal replacement parts for energy production is unclear. So far, this seems to be a demonstrator case, with no public announcement related to actually deploying CF3D to 3D print generator components. But, because there is little public information about how CF3D is being used by customers, this seems to be a first glimpse into the applications of the technology.

It’s interesting how large-scale power generator parts might compare to 3D printed bike frames, the demonstrator developed by Continuous Composites competitor Arevo. Given In-Q-Tel’s interest in Arevo, we know that they’re not only 3D printing bike frames. Perhaps both are secretly 3D printing large, metal replacement parts for the energy sector or the military. After all, Continuous Composites has 3D printed demonstrator items for the U.S. Air Force and Lockheed Martin.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

INDEX Buys Controlling Stake in One Click Metal

3D Printing Financials: SLM Solutions Reports Net Loss of €5.1M for 2021 First Quarter

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Guns

3D Printer Reviews

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Research3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingAutomotive 3D PrintingBioprintingBusinessDental 3D PrintingMedical 3D Printing

3D Printing Financials: 3D Systems Reports 7.7% Revenue Growth Driven by Increase in Healthcare Sales

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, 3D Systems delivered a combination of growth and profits. A leader in the 3D printing segment, the company reported 7.7% revenue growth,...

May 13, 2021
3D Printers3D PrintingBusiness

3D Printing Financials: Stratasys Regains Momentum with 3D Printing Sales Increase

As several national economies rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, 3D printing companies are getting ready for greater demand for advanced manufacturing technologies. Thanks to an inherent demand-driven approach, additive manufacturing...

May 10, 2021
Featured
3D Design3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingAdditive Manufacturing ProcessesAerospace 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesMetal 3D Printing

Safran and SLM Solutions 3D Print Novel Landing Gear for Business Jet

French landing gear manufacturer Safran Landing Systems teamed up with SLM Solutions (AM3D.DE) to 3D print a novel patented part design of a nose landing gear for a business jet....

April 9, 2021
3D Printers3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingBusiness

3D Printing Financials: Voxeljet Revenue up 80% since Last Earnings Report, Losses Deepen Year-over-Year

Industrial 3D printer manufacturer voxeljet (Nasdaq: VJET) reported fourth-quarter net losses for 2020 of €3.7 million ($4.3 million) after posting similar losses in the same period a year earlier. The...

April 1, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, February 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides