ROKIT Healthcare launches ‘INVIVO CAMPUS’, a global e-learning platform for regenerative medicine and bioprinting technologies

6 hours by Team Rokit Healthcare BioprintingEducationSponsored

Share this Article

ROKIT Healthcare, a South Korean biotechnology company developing 4D bioprinting applications in regenerative medicine, has launched an e-learning service platform around bioprinting and other cutting-edge technologies

INVIVO Campus seeks to lower the barriers to cutting-edge technologies like bioprinting by providing structured educational contents ranging from basic to advanced. The contents include fundamental backgrounds and history of the bioprinting technology, bioprinting how-to’s, and various case studies. The contents are open to all who are interested without prior backgrounds in the technology.

ROKIT Healthcare previously conducted several offline education programs jointly hosted by associations and academic institutions, attracting over 100 attendees for each one-day program.

Rokit’s 4D bioprinting technology INVIVO. Image courtesy of Rokit Healthcare.

Recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on a surge of general public interest in science and healthcare-related topics. Despite the demand, there has yet to be online, easily accessible educational programs to meet this demand, and one of the challenges ROKIT Healthcare seeks to overcome is prejudice that regards cutting-edge technologies like bioprinting as too difficult or immature to adopt and that regards science in general as communicable only to the people in the field of expertise.

“As a global bio-healthcare company, we consider it our utmost responsibility to make bridges, open up channels, and share communities that will allow anyone interested to learn important knowledge from the forefronts of science, technology and medical fields and utilize those knowledge to make good use of novel devices and equipments that promise to change the way research and work is done in bio-healthcare fields,” said an official at ROKIT Healthcare.

INVIVO Campus is currently available in Korea only but is soon to be launched for global audiences at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, ROKIT Healthcare has signed an MoU with Gachon University 3D Printing makerspace in February 2020 to actively promote industry-university cooperation-based offering of educational programs in bioprinting, for students, instructors and industry research leaders.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Should We Mass Customize 3D Printed Heat Exchangers?

Desktop Health Receives FDA Clearance for Denture 3D Printing Material

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Guns

3D Printer Reviews

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessFeatured StoriesSustainability

Forust: Desktop Metal Unveils Wood 3D Printing Technology

Is Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) aiming for the most diverse portfolio of 3D printing technologies on the market? The company has made another acquisition that adds wood 3D printing to...

May 6, 2021
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured Stories

Shapeways to List Via SPAC, Desktop Metal as Investor

Desktop Metal, Velo3D, Rocket Lab, and Markforged are going the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) route, while Rokit and Massivit are launching their own IPOs. Now Shapeways is to list...

April 28, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingBusinessMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, April 24, 2021: PrinterPrezz & Vertex Manufacturing, VELO3D, ASTM International, Desktop Metal

PrinterPrezz and Vertex Manufacturing are working together to enhance AM workflows for the medical industry, and VELO3D has a new board member. ASTM International has issued its annual Request for...

April 24, 2021
3D Printers3D PrintingDental 3D Printing

Nexa3D Introduces Large-Format NXD200 3D Printer for Dental Labs

California-based Nexa3D makes ultrafast, industrial-grade polymer production 3D printers, like its NXE400, and today has announced the newest member of the family: the large-format NXD200 dental lab 3D printer. Just...

April 7, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, February 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides