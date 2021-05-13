ROKIT Healthcare launches ‘INVIVO CAMPUS’, a global e-learning platform for regenerative medicine and bioprinting technologies
ROKIT Healthcare, a South Korean biotechnology company developing 4D bioprinting applications in regenerative medicine, has launched an e-learning service platform around bioprinting and other cutting-edge technologies
INVIVO Campus seeks to lower the barriers to cutting-edge technologies like bioprinting by providing structured educational contents ranging from basic to advanced. The contents include fundamental backgrounds and history of the bioprinting technology, bioprinting how-to’s, and various case studies. The contents are open to all who are interested without prior backgrounds in the technology.
ROKIT Healthcare previously conducted several offline education programs jointly hosted by associations and academic institutions, attracting over 100 attendees for each one-day program.
Recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on a surge of general public interest in science and healthcare-related topics. Despite the demand, there has yet to be online, easily accessible educational programs to meet this demand, and one of the challenges ROKIT Healthcare seeks to overcome is prejudice that regards cutting-edge technologies like bioprinting as too difficult or immature to adopt and that regards science in general as communicable only to the people in the field of expertise.
“As a global bio-healthcare company, we consider it our utmost responsibility to make bridges, open up channels, and share communities that will allow anyone interested to learn important knowledge from the forefronts of science, technology and medical fields and utilize those knowledge to make good use of novel devices and equipments that promise to change the way research and work is done in bio-healthcare fields,” said an official at ROKIT Healthcare.
INVIVO Campus is currently available in Korea only but is soon to be launched for global audiences at the end of the year.
Meanwhile, ROKIT Healthcare has signed an MoU with Gachon University 3D Printing makerspace in February 2020 to actively promote industry-university cooperation-based offering of educational programs in bioprinting, for students, instructors and industry research leaders.
