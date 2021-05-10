Dimension Inx Awarded DoD Grant for Bioprinting “Trachea That Repairs Itself”

2 hours by Emily Pollock 3D PrintingBioprintingMedical 3D Printing

Share this Article

Biomaterial company Dimension Inx has been awarded $240,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Defense to develop solutions for tracheal injuries. The goal is to create a structure that not only temporarily replaces the trachea, but permanently helps repair it.

The trachea is a complex cartilage structure in the neck that keeps the airway open and clear. Injuries to the trachea can cause the windpipe to collapse, making immediate medical care extremely important. In addition to these immediate concerns, there are often long-term complications of tracheal injuries. The trachea is at a “crossroads” for the human body, near important structures like the esophagus, the vagus nerve, and several important arteries and veins. While printed tracheas have existed for almost ten years, the long-term complications remain a problem.

Dimensions Inx specializes in long-term “regenerative” materials that mimic the body’s natural composition. In 2018, they developed 3D printed “hyperelastic bones” that can grow with the body. Last year, they raised $3.175 million in seed financing to speed up the development of 3D-printed implants to help in facial reconstruction. Now, they’re working on a tracheal treatment that works for both emergency treatment and long-term therapy.

A figure from a Dimension Inx paper on inmplanting a bioprinted bone implant into a rat. Image courtesy of Science Translational Medicine.

“Our technology platform allows us to create unique, microstructurally-driven materials and structures that account for the complex multi-tissue environment of the trachea,” said Dr. Adam Jakus, Chief Technology Officer at Dimensions Inx. “This is critical for promoting healthy tissue regeneration and restoring the original tissue functions.”

The new 18-month project will investigate how to mimic the complex environment of the trachea, combining a printed construct with a new hydrogel to promote healing. Dimension Inx’s team will be focusing on the trachea, but they also want to develop a new approach for 3D printing soft tissue structures as a whole, including the esophagus, larynx, and facial cartilage repair.

Utilizing extrusion 3D printing and a novel formulation of hydroxyapatite, engineers at Dimension Inx have designed a construct with a composition and microarchitecture that promotes bone formation.

The tracheal focus is in line with the grant awarder: The U.S. Army’s Medical Research and Development Command (MRDC). Headquartered in Fort Derrick, the MRDC is specifically responsible for ensuring that US armed forces “remain in optimal health and are equipped to protect themselves from disease and injury, particularly on the battlefield.” Tracheal injuries frequently happen as a result of blunt-force trauma, a serious concern in battlefield medicine.

“Tissue engineering and cell therapy hold promise for providing much needed solutions for these patients,” said project co-investigator Daniel Weiss, Professor of Medicine at the University of Vermont and project co-investigator. “This award will advance our early work toward addressing a significant unmet medical problem.”

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Financials: Stratasys Regains Momentum with 3D Printing Sales Increase

An Unforgettable AMUG | 3D Printing Leadership Redefined in 2021

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Guns

3D Printer Reviews

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

Laser Wars: ScanLAB to Democratize Powder Bed Fusion?

We’ve all been a party to the laser wars, in which a tiny clique of powder bed fusion firms are outdoing each other on seeing how many lasers they can...

May 7, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive Manufacturing

Dymax and Mechnano Use Carbon Nanotube Technology for 3D Printing Materials

Just days after Arizona-based startup Mechnano presented a pioneering new way to use carbon nanotubes (CNTs) in additive manufacturing (AM) materials, the company announced it was also teaming up with...

May 6, 2021
3D Printers3D PrintingHybrid 3D Printing

AMUG 2021: Titan Robotics Launches Atlas-HS 3D Printer with Additive & Subtractive Capabilities

Colorado-based Titan Robotics, Ltd. specializes in large-scale production 3D printing equipment, particularly pellet extrusion systems. This week at the 2021 AMUG Conference in Orlando, Florida, the company launched its new...

May 4, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAutomationMetal 3D Printing

AZO and AddUp Partner to Automate Powder Handling for Metal 3D Printing

Metal powders are some of the most finicky materials in the 3D printing industry in that, not only do the metal particles require a high level of consistency, sphericity, and...

May 4, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, February 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides