New 3D Printing Approach Enables More Complex Electrical Routing for 3D Integration of Microelectronic Subsystems

7 hours by Team Boston Micro Fabrication 3D Printers3D PrintingSponsored

Share this Article

Demand for higher resolution and high-precision parts is driving the evolution of additive manufacturing. The latest 3D printer design from Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) uses a new approach called Projection Micro Stereolithography (PµSL), which is capable of printing polymer parts with 2µm resolution — unprecedented metrics in 3D printing. PµSL enables mold-free, ultra-high-resolution, fast prototyping, and end-part capability not possible before.

BMF globally launched their line of commercial micro-precision 3D printers in 2020, and using BMF’s microArch S130 model, HRL Laboratories, LLC, has now demonstrated ceramic interposers with previously impossible slanted and curved vias with diameters of less than 10µm. Vias are small openings in insulating layers that allow conductive connections between semiconductor layers in integrated circuits.

Figure 1: 3D printed via array with 10um holes spaced at 20um pitch in ceramic.

“We have printed arrays of straight, slanted, and curved vias and have not hit a limit in aspect ratio yet with the low-viscosity ceramic resin that we developed in house,” said HRL Lead Engineer Kayleigh Porter. PµSL additive manufacturing now offers nearly limitless possibilities for routing vias. After being printed in ceramic, the vias are metallized to electrically connect different devices and integrated circuits.

“We are developing this technology to improve 3D integration of microelectronic subsystems such as infrared cameras and radar receivers,” said HRL group manager Dr. Tobias Schaedler. “Smaller, lighter, and more power-efficient system designs are currently limited by electrical routing and packaging, but our additive technology could resolve this bottleneck.”

Powered by Aniwaa

With conventional semiconductor processing methods such as chemical etching, only straight vias can be fabricated. Larger holes can be drilled at angles, but no drilling approach can realize vias with curvature.

Figure 2: Computer Aided Design of part with curved vias, 3D printed ceramic part. Micro x-ray computer tomography image of curved vias in ceramic.

“We are very excited to collaborate with HRL on this project,” said BMF CEO John Kawola. “The level of resolution, accuracy, and precision that can be achieved at speeds suitable for production made BMF’s microArch S130 the perfect choice for HRL’s project. BMF is constantly working to push the limits of what can be achieved and we will continue to work with HRL and our other customers to meet the needs that their projects demand.”

HRL Laboratories’ development effort is currently funded by DARPA’s  Microsystems Technology Office under the Focal arrays for Curved Infrared Imagers (FOCII) program.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

VELO3D’s Metal 3D Printers Bought by Two Aerospace Customers

Wayland Additive Sells Electron Beam Metal 3D Printer to First Customer

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Guns

3D Printer Reviews

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printing EventsEditorials / OpinionsFeatured Stories

An Unforgettable AMUG | 3D Printing Leadership Redefined in 2021

“Please wear a mask in public spaces,” the Hilton Hotel lobby signage makes it pretty clear upon arrival that they want their guests to feel comfortable and safe while on...

May 10, 2021
3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

Laser Wars: ScanLAB to Democratize Powder Bed Fusion?

We’ve all been a party to the laser wars, in which a tiny clique of powder bed fusion firms are outdoing each other on seeing how many lasers they can...

May 7, 2021
BusinessMetal 3D Printing

FIT AG and pro-beam Team up for (DED & PBF) Electron Beam Metal 3D Printing

The world of electron beam 3D printing is suddenly becoming larger. Whereas it was previously dominated by a single company, GE’s Arcam, there have been a number of new entrants...

May 6, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAutomationMetal 3D Printing

AZO and AddUp Partner to Automate Powder Handling for Metal 3D Printing

Metal powders are some of the most finicky materials in the 3D printing industry in that, not only do the metal particles require a high level of consistency, sphericity, and...

May 4, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, February 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides