Rusal America Brings Aluminum 3D Printing Materials to Neighborhood 91 3D Printing Campus

4 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsMetal 3D Printing

Share this Article

Aluminum manufacturer Rusal America has announced that it will be joining the first-of-its-kind 3D printing campus, Neighborhood 91, located at Pittsburgh International Airport’s (PIT). The site is meant to represent a new type of manufacturing ecosystem in which multiple partners co-locate to serve one another and their markets at large.

Rusal, the second largest aluminum producer in the world, will be establishing Rusal America’s new aluminum AM powders business at Neighborhood 91. Rusal is a subsidiary of En+ Group, an Anglo-Russian energy and metals company that is the world’s largest privately held hydropower generator. With 61,000 employees, Rusal operates in 13 countries across five continents, producing 6.2 percent of the world’s primary aluminum. Its U.S. division, Rusal America, primarily services the aerospace and automotive industries.

Rusal America Aluminum powder. (Image courtesy of Rusal America.)

The combination of En+’s hydropower with Rusal’s aluminum production has enabled the company to claim that its ALLOW brand of aluminum is “low-carbon”, as its smelters are powered largely by hydropower. En+ aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout its business by 35 percent by 2030, 10 percent less than required global GHG cuts outlined by the United Nations. By 2050, En+ will attempt to reach net zero, as recommended by the UN, though “net” zero may have its own fine print that poses problems for climate stability.

“En+ Group is the world leader in low-carbon aluminum through our ALLOW brand,” said C. Brian Hesse, President and CEO of Rusal America. “By enabling sustainable operations, Neighborhood 91 is an ideal location from which to expand our presence in the AM powders market without compromising on our core sustainability principles. We remain committed to enabling our customers to play a vital role in the sustainability value chain and to playing an active role in the innovation ecosystem at Neighborhood 91 in the years ahead.”

Now, Rusal America will working alongside other residents of Neighborhood 91 as Wabtec, Arencibia, and the University of Pittsburgh. While Wabtec will be using 3D printing for its rail products, Arencibia will be able to recycle and provide argon gas for metal 3D printing. It’s no doubt, then, that aluminum may become the metal of choice in this workflow. They can then rely on the local airport as a hub for transporting goods to and from the area.

Altogether, Neighborhood 91 touts “co-location of capital resources”, “on-site recycling of inert gases”, “an efficient and reliable microgrid”, and “reduced transportation emissions.” Though it may not have developed a fully circular economy, it is a good step toward such an ideal. Given the climate needs mentioned above, as well as the strain placed on natural resources, one hopes that Neighborhood 91 sets a precedent for industrial projects going forward.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Does Somebunny Like 3D Printing Easter Eggs?

Luxinergy Using Biocompatible Resin & In-Vision’s HELIOS Light Engine to 3D Print Orthotics

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingSustainability

Understanding the Risks and Benefits of 3D Printing Resins

While vat photopolymerization, such as stereolithography (SLA) and digital light processing (DLP), is the oldest method of 3D printing, it’s only recently made its way to casual users. SLA and...

March 31, 2021
Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessFeatured Stories

Fortify Closes $20M VC Round for Magnetically-Aligned Composite 3D Printing

Cota Capital, Accel Partners, Neotribe Ventures, and Prelude Ventures have participated in a $20 million equity round for Fortify. Boston-based Fortify has developed a digital light processing (DLP) technology that...

March 19, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: March 13, 2021

From a new 3D printer and the future of industrial 3D printing to the hazards of AM fumes, a lot of different topics are being covered in the webinars and...

March 13, 2021
3D Printers3D PrintingDental 3D Printing

Stratasys Launches Compact, Multimaterial J5 DentaJet for Dental 3D Printing

According to estimates by Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS), the addressable segment for 3D printed dental applications is roughly $1 billion, and the “Additive Manufacturing in Dentistry 2021” report by SmarTech Analysis...

March 12, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, February 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides