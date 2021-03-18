Sindoh’s New Large-Scale S100 3D Printer First to Use Materialise Bluesint PA12

This week, Korean 3D printer manufacturer Sindoh announced the launch of its latest 3D printer. The new Sindoh S100 is the company’s first large-scale industrial polymer system, and is called a “fully open and flexible polymer laser sintered system” on the website. Sindoh says that its new system can be used for applications in a variety of industries, such as aerospace, tooling, medical, architecture, and automotive, and has a lot of features that can “offer high productivity.” But that’s not all. The Sindoh S1000 is also the first commercially available 3D printer to support Materialise‘s fairly new Bluesint PA12 technology, which is helping to eliminate waste in additive manufacturing.

“Bluesint PA12 represents a major step towards making 3D printing more sustainable. The introduction of the Sindoh S100 printer, the first to support Bluesint PA12, will help us empower our customers to make a choice for sustainability,” Fried Vancraen, the CEO of Materialise (Nasdaq: MTLS), said in a press release.

Let me refresh your memory: at the end of 2020, Materialise introduced Bluesint PA12 as a way to allow for selective laser sintering (SLS) printing with up to 100% recycled powder. The same powder used in the company’s laser-sintered PA12 is used with Bluesint; the only major difference is that it’s heated via a dual laser powder bed fusion system powered by Materialise software. Materialise, which is reporting an 11% uptick in revenues since its Q3 financials report, states that parts 3D printed with 100% recycled powder have mechanical and visual properties that are comparable to the results you’d see when using fresh powder.

So, now, Sindoh, as it’s completed testing for Materialise Bluesint PA12 both in-house and with some select users, will be the first company to commercially offer this technology. Materialise has agreed to acquire five of its new S100 3D printers, which makes it the first customer for Sindoh’s new system.

In terms of the new Sindoh S100, the printer features a 510 x 510 x 500 mm build volume, semi-automatic calibration, a removable build system, and remote diagnostic maintenance capabilities. It has two lasers, each of which has a flexible spot size that can cover the entire print bed; in addition, the system can also work with variable laser thicknesses as well. The S100, weighing in at 2,500 kg, also has a 2 x 3-axis Digital Scanning System, with a maximum scan speed of 15 m/s, a full color touchscreen, and is capable of 0.06 ~ 0.18mm layer thickness and 18 mm/h build speed. If you’re interested, there’s also a functional breakout system available as an optional piece of auxiliary equipment as well.

“This new product also demonstrates the excellent synergy of Materialise Software and the 60 years of hardware manufacturing experience of Sindoh,” explained Dr. Woo Suk-Hyung, the Chairman of Sindoh. “Combining the latest technologies of both companies, it enables significant reduction in production cost as well as excellent printing performance.”

Each S100 3D printer is bundled with a Materialise Build Processor, Control Platform (MCP), and Magics Print 25 software. Taking the collaboration even further, the system is also compatible with both Magics RP and Streamics software.

Finally, Sindoh says that in terms of materials, engineers can work with a multitude of powders by adjusting the parameters of the new S100—even those that have processing temperatures of up to 200°C. On its website, the company lists several materials that are compatible with its S100 3D printer, including PA11, TPU, and PP from BASF Ultrasint, and Evonik’s PA12.

