Chromalloy Using VELO3D Tech to 3D Print Aftermarket Gas Turbine Parts

6 hours by Sarah Saunders 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

Share this Article

Sequa Corporation subsidiary Chromalloy, which provides integrated manufacturing and repair solutions for manufacturers and operators of gas turbine engines, has chosen the Sapphire metal 3D printing system from privately-funded Silicon Valley company VELO3D to fabricate aftermarket part solutions for gas turbines in the energy and aviation sectors. VELO3D’s Sapphire printer has been used in the past for aerospace and aviation applications, but this marks the first time its industrial technology has been put to the test in the critical energy and aviation MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Operations) markets.

VELO3D’s manufacturing facility in Campbell, California where final assembly and test takes place for all Sapphire 3D metal printers. All systems are shipped from this location.

By using the Sapphire 3D printer, Chromalloy should be able to speed up the supply chain, as additive manufacturing offers more flexibility and shorter delivery times than most traditional MRO supply chains, such as welding and casting, are capable of offering. As MRO applications in energy and aviation fields require fast, small batch production of legacy parts, without having to take time redesigning them for 3D printing,

“For Chromalloy, 3D printed parts must provide inherent value because they are 3D printed. Otherwise, the printing itself is just a novelty,” explained Chromalloy’s Jim Whitton, Director, Innovation Strategy. “VELO3D’s unique build capability and material density create high value by reducing post-processing requirements.”

Chromalloy, which is authorized by the FAA and EASA and many other NAAs and qualified under ISO and NADCAP, offers solutions that are designed to lower manufacturing and operating expenses, as well as extend the life of gas turbine engines. By installing the industrial Sapphire 3D printer, which comes standard with VELO3D’s user-friendly, automated Flow pre-print software and Assure QA and control system, in its manufacturing and repair services area, the company can help aging gas turbine engines remain operational for less cost.

“Chromalloy continues to seek innovative alternatives for our customers to extend the life of their engines and reduce their MRO costs. The VELO3D additive manufacturing equipment provides a unique, practical solution for our proprietary LifeX customer solutions,” stated John Green, Vice President, Engineering & Technology, Chromalloy.

Zack Hopkins, Engineer II, Chromalloy Gas Turbine, with the company’s newly delivered Sapphire® metal additive manufacturing system. Chromalloy selected the VELO3D Sapphire® system to significantly impact the economics of future Maintenance, Repair & Operations (MRO) projects in their aviation and energy markets. VELO3D will qualify the machine for 3D printing nickel-based superalloys, including Hastelloy®X, known for its strength and durability in high temperature environments. Hopkins’ responsibilities include project leadership in support of Chromalloy’s innovation strategy and Technology Roadmap.

VELO3D is well-known for its patented SupportFree printing process, which helps users create parts with more complex geometries. This ability means that legacy parts traditionally made using brazing, casting, and welding methods won’t need to be redesigned for a new manufacturing process—3D printing—which definitely reduce the barrier of part transitions.

“For complex gas turbine combustor components that have limited aftermarket availability or high replacement cost, the Sapphire system will allow Chromalloy to produce hardware on-demand, negating high NPI (new product introduction) tooling costs and lead-times of other methods,” Whitton said.

Additionally, VELO3D will qualify Chromalloy’s machine for 3D printing nickel-based superalloys, including the strong Hastelloy X material, the durability of which makes it a good choice for applications in high-temperature environments.

“As an industry leader in the aviation MRO space, Chromalloy is an excellent partner for us. They have the expertise to open up a whole market category of parts,” stated VELO3D’s CEO and Founder Benny Buller. “With the flexibility to produce high value, high mix, low-volume parts for aerospace, AM allows the supply chain to be scaled to market- and customer-specific requirements.”

(Source/Images: VELO3D)

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Wayland Additive Unveils Calibur3 Electron Beam Metal 3D Printer

Desktop Metal Launches New Health 3D Printing Division

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusiness

3D Printing News Briefs, March 14, 2021: Additive Manufacturing Technologies, Hansgrohe & EOS, Clive Maxfield

We’re taking care of business first in today’s edition of 3D Printing News Briefs, and then moving on to some pretty cool 3D printed projects. First, Additive Manufacturing Technologies has...

March 14, 2021
3D Printing MaterialsAutomotive 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

Ford and ExOne Announce 3D Printed Aluminum 6061 for Binder Jetting

Ford Motor Company and ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE) have announced that together they have achieved a patent-pending method for 3D printing aluminum 6061 parts using binder jet technology. Upon sintering,...

March 11, 2021
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing UnicornsBioprintingBusinessExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesScience & Technology

Cellink: Can This Bioprinting Firm Reach $10B in Revenues?

Since 2019, bioprinting pioneer Cellink (OTC: CCLKF / CLNK-B.ST) has gone from a $257 million market capitalization to a $1.5 billion-plus valuation. Before it went public in 2016, this new...

March 11, 2021
Featured
3D Printing3D Scanning3D SoftwareBioprintingFeatured StoriesScience & Technology

MaskiD: U.S. Beta Launch of Neutrogena’s 3D Printed Face Mask

Neutrogena has launched a beta version of its highly-anticipated, custom 3D printed sheet mask in the United States. Every week, 100 skincare fans will get a chance to try the...

March 10, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Online, February 9-10, 2021

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides