New Nano-Ceramic Reinforced Composite-X Resin for 3D Printed Industrial Parts Launched by Liqcreate

Liqcreate, the global manufacturer of professional grade 3D-printing materials, announces the release of a new groundbreaking engineering grade 3D-printing resin. With this new material, Liqcreate continues to expand on its portfolio, launching the dental-oriented Liqcreate Premium Model in September 2019, followed by its Premium Flex and Tough resins for MSLA/LCD systems. Liqcreate also introduced the Tough-X and Flexible-X polymers last year, which feature strong impact-resistance and rebound properties, respectively.

Composite-X, Liqcreate’s latest material is designed to be the strongest in its engineering range and features an impressive flexural modulus of over 9000 MPa. Once cured, the ceramic-infused resin can become stiffer still, lending it potential applications in the production of heavy-duty automotive and aerospace components. Its extreme rigidity and strength, combined with its chemical and abrasion resistance, makes Composite-X perfect for rapid tool manufacturing, wind tunnel testing and industrial applications. Composite-X is suitable to process on open LCD/MSLA, DLP and laser based 3D-printers. The release of this material allows the company to further grow in the rapidly growing 3D-print industry.

What about the properties of Liqcreate Composite-X?

Liqcreate Composite-X is one of the stiffest and strongest material available in the market. With a flexural modulus of over 9000 MPa and a flexural strength of 150 – 170 MPa it is superior to almost all photopolymer resins currently available. Liqcreate Composite-X is easy to use on all open SLA, DLP and MSLA 3D-printers in the range of 385 – 420nm. The material can be used after UV-post curing, or the properties can be boosted with a thermal cure. This material has features like excellent chemical resistance, high strength and high stiffness which makes it ideal for wind tunnel testing, fluid flow components, under the hood applications and heavy duty industrial applications.

Beta customers are already using Liqcreate Composite-X in the following applications like automotive components, fixturing, rapid tooling for manufacturing and fluid flow components.

More information of Composite-X can be found on the Liqcreate website. Composite-X will be available in 1,5kg and 375 gram bottles from February 8th in the Liqcreate store and through Liqcreate’s distributor network.

What about other engineering resins?

Next to Composite-X, Liqcreate offers a wide range of engineering resins for applications that require flexible, tough or strong materials:

Flexible-X is an unique flexible material with high elongation, excellent rebound and durable soft touch properties.

Tough-X is an extremely impact resistant resin with high elongation, mimicking hard rubber properties, perfect for insole manufacturing and tough end-use parts.

Strong-X is one of the strongest resins available with a strength of 135 MPa. It is being used in for injection molding inserts and heavy duty applications.

Clear Impact is a Clear resin with improved impact strength. It’s properties makes it suitable for optical elements and outdoor applications.

Most Liqcreate resins are compatible on wide range of platforms like Asiga, Atum3D, Formlabs and also entry-level MSLA, DLP and SLA 3D-printers. Visit www.liqcreate.com to learn more about the Liqcreate resins, applications and 3D-printer compatibilities.

Customized resin development by Liqcreate

Liqcreate understands that applications have their own requirements which is often not met by ‘off-the-shelf’ resins. Due to their independent manufacturing, R&D and sales capabilities, Liqcreate can also offers customized resin development for clients.

As part of the service, customers can request adjustments to a given polymer’s properties, such as its print speed, color, or mechanical properties, to ensure it prints perfectly on their chosen platform. In addition 3D printer manufacturers benefit from the experience of Liqcreate in fine-tuning the resins polymerization kinetics to print on their specific DLP, LCD or SLA 3D-printer. Contact Liqcreate to learn more.

