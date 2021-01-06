New Process Directly Integrates Liquids into Materials During 3D Printing

If you thought 3D printing with hard materials, like plastic, could be hard, wait until you’ve tried 3D printing with liquids, which sounds like it’s even more difficult. A pair of chemists from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) in Germany, Harald Rupp and Wolfgang H. Binder, worked together to create a new combined 3D printing process, where liquids are integrated directly into the materials while printing. With support from the EU’s Horizon 2020 program, the German Research Foundation (DFG), and the Leistungszentrum “System- und Biotechnologie,” Rupp and Binder published a study, titled “3D Printing of Core–Shell Capsule Composites for Post‐Reactive and Damage Sensing Applications,” in Advanced Materials Technologies.
Most of the time, we see that when liquid components are part of a finished 3D printed product, they’re added in later, which is expensive and takes a lot of time. But the two chemists combined the more common method of FDM 3D printing with the process typically used in inkjet printing to integrate liquid into the materials. This could be very useful for multiple applications, such as incorporating active medical agents that can be slowly broken down by the body into pharmaceutical products to prevent post-op inflammation, or integrating luminous liquids for damage monitoring in materials.
“The future lies in more complex methods that combine several production steps. That is why we were looking for a way to integrate liquids directly into the material during the printing process,” explained Professor Binder from MLU’s Institute of Chemistry.
According to the study, 3D printing multicomponent materials instead of using traditional mold casting techniques can be “advantageous.” The chemists used a two printhead system—an FDM modeling extruder and a liquid inkjet head—to add liquids drop by drop during extrusion at the chosen location. This makes it possible to directly integrate the liquid into the first material “in a targeted manner,” and the two researchers were able to print tiny core-shell capsules in 100 to 800 µm sizes.
“This paper reports on a novel method to 3D‐print micro‐sized capsules into a thermoplastic polymer matrix, by combining different 3D printing techniques and composite printing. The approach aims to generate highly functional composite materials based on multi‐compartment structures, mixing a biodegradable polymer (PCL) with nanocapsules and micro scaled fillers, while creating micro‐sized capsules during printing and filling them with hydrophobic liquids,” they wrote. “Void spaces generated during the FDM‐process were filled with liquids using a separate liquid dispenser, placed within the same 3D printing system. Based on this method, 3D printing of a known capsule‐based self‐healing composite, superior over the previous conventional mold casting method, could be realized.[17] The special challenge in using the 3D printing system was the use of two reactive components both embedded into a thermoplastic polymer containing a solid catalyst, which in turn can lead to an externally triggered crosslinking chemistry to enable the design of self‐healing materials. In contrast to conventional encapsulation methods, such as in‐situ polymerization,[18] interfacial polymerization,[19] sol‐gel methods,[20] or solvent‐evaporation emulsion,[21] we here use the 3D printing directly to dispense the liquid within a solid matrix during the FDM‐printing process.”
They chose thermoplastic polymer poly(ε‐caprolactone), or PCL, as the matrix and shell material because it has a good interaction with embedded hydrophobic (water-repelling) liquids. The chemists showed off their novel method with two examples, the first of which involved integrating an active liquid substance into biodegradable PCL.
Binder explained, “We were able to prove that the active ingredient was not affected by the printing process and remained active.”
Their second example was integrating a luminous liquid into a plastic. When this second material is damaged, the liquid leaks out, so you can see where the damage is; this would be especially helpful in aircraft and automotive parts that are often under plenty of strain.
Binder said, “You could imprint something like this into a small part of a product that is exposed to particularly high levels of stress.”
The chemists also said their novel combined process could be used to print battery parts once the technique has been further developed.
“There is a great chance to apply this type of printing in electrochemical devices (e.g., electrodes, ionogels), in the generation of complex microfluidic systems, as well as in the generation of novel solar cell‐systems, where thin films are directly printed into multilayered structures,” they concluded.
“The comparable adjustment of many different components avoids the need for individual rheological adjustment for each ink‐composition, thus hoping to open a bright range of application in material science.”
(Source: EurekAlert)
You May Also Like
Stratasys Completes Acquisition of Open 3D Printing Startup Origin
3D printing global leader Stratasys announced it completed Origin‘s acquisition, a pioneering startup that develops open additive manufacturing (AM) platforms. The closing of the transaction comes shortly after its first...
2020’s Top 10 3D Printing Business Deals: From Pioneers to Startups
Looking back on 2020, it seems this unprecedented and tumultuous year has dealt a severe blow to businesses in every corner of the world. Even entire industries had to adapt...
Top 10 3D Printing Software Stories of 2020
This summer, SmarTech Analysis published a new report, titled “Opportunities in Additive Manufacturing Software Markets 2020,” which was its first study of the AM software segment since the inaugural report...
3D Printing Market Outlook 2021: Industrial Material Extrusion Systems and Market (FDM, FFF)
We’re going to take a look at the industrial material extrusion 3D printers market for 2021. This includes the segments in this part of the industry, the market, sales channels...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.