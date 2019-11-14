HP Announces New 3D Printing Services, Partnerships, & Milestones Ahead of formnext

A week before formnext 2019 kicks off in Frankfurt, HP has announced a series of new services, partnerships, and milestones designed to help its many customers integrate 3D printing into their digital manufacturing strategies with ease.

The company is offering several ways to help accelerate the transition to mass production, starting with its new HP 3D as a Service (3DaaS) Base subscription services. Customer will be able to use the pay-per-build service for easier billing and usage tracking, remote and on-support services, and, as stated in an HP press release, “automatic replenishment of HP 3D Supplies.” The 3Daas Base service is available for HP’s Jet Fusion 5200, Jet Fusion 4200, and its Jet Fusion 500 series. One step up, the new 3DaaS Plus subscription is perfect for using in-house rapid prototyping and final parts production to speed up the product life cycle, as it integrates supplies, services, and hardware.

HP is also adding new partners Solize (Japan) and Prototal (Europe) to its Digital Manufacturing Network. This worldwide community of digital manufacturing service providers is available to customers in need of high-volume Multi Jet Fusion and Metal Jet part production – they can easily access the global network to scale up plastic and metal parts production.

“The journey to digital manufacturing requires much more than just technology. Customers want integrated solutions coupled with convenient capital models providing the predictability, transparency, and flexibility to quickly scale their businesses. Our offerings lower the barriers to adoption for industrial companies to more easily deploy HP’s best-in-class 3D printing solutions. And these are just the first steps — we will continue collaborating with customers and partners to pioneer new models unlocking and accelerating the power of digital manufacturing,” said Ramon Pastor, the interim President of 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing HP, Inc.

HP has a strong commitment to an equally strong partner strategy, and also announced several new collaborations and extended alliances across its ecosystem. For example, it’s showcasing some new parts with Siemens that are ready for production and were designed by two top automotive suppliers: EDAG is leveraging the HP and Siemens AM solution to create a topology-optimized active coolant distributor for electric vehicles, and automotive seating company Adient is working on a new headrest that is optimized for light-weighting and size, while still maintaining its material strength and flexibility.

Specialty chemicals company and HP materials partner Lubrizol just announced its new certified powder-based TPU material, ESTANE 3D TPU M95-A, for HP’s Jet Fusion 4200. Not only does the material complement HP’s High Reusability PA-12, PA-12 Glass Beads, and PA-11, but it also welcomes new market opportunities for HP’s 3D printing customers.

Finally, HP introduced a new industrial collaboration with AM Solutions, a division of the Rösler group, the purpose of which will be to offer customers a scalable 3D printing post-processing workflow. Rösler will also use the HP Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D solution to optimize its own products, and will offer the technology to its end customers as well. The advanced plastics system was just introduced this spring, and early users who are reporting greater productivity and operational efficiency include global automotive parts supplier Yazaki, manufacturing parts provider Weerg, engineering and parts producer Extol, and product development firm Avid, which specializes in manufacturing efficiency.

“HP is providing so much more than a 3D printer, they have truly delivered a full solution for volume final parts production. Our ability to use the new hardware, data, software, and services to improve all aspects of our operational productivity and efficiency along with the innovative features and new materials like TPU has brought tremendous value to Avid and our customer,” said Avid Product Development’s Founder and Co-Owner Doug Collins.

As more customers across multiple industries adopt its technology, HP has also hit some major milestones recently, such as revealing that over 18 million parts have been printed with its MJF systems over the last year. Additionally, Volkswagen adopted HP’s Metal Jet 3D printing technology last year and just announced that, along with GKN Powder Metallurgy, it’s completed a rapid production run of over 10,000 high-quality parts in order to support the launch event of its ID.3 electric vehicle.

To hear more HP customer and partner success stories, you can check out the TCT Stage at formnext, where companies like Forecast 3D, Siemens, and GKN Powder Metallurgy will be presenting. Additionally, HP, Siemens, Kupol, and Vestas were selected as finalists in the Formnext Purmundus Challenge, and in an effort to continue increasing diversity across the AM industry, HP will also be participating in the Women in 3D Printing meetup on November 19 at 6 p.m.

Visit HP at its formnext booth D21, Hall 12.1, to learn more about all of today’s announcements, and to see use cases and demonstrations of its technology.

[Images provided by HP]