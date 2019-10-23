Additive Manufacturing Technologies Ltd. Raises $5.2 Million in Series A Equity Round Led by DSM Venturing

Additive Manufacturing Technologies Ltd. (AMT) has just finished raising $5.2 million upon completing a Series A equity round. Led by DSM Venturing, the venture capital arm of Royal DSM , and Foresight Williams Technology EIS Fund, this round of funding will both increase AMT’s global presence as well as commercialize their automated systems further.

Following on the heels of a recent grant funding from Innovate UK and seed investment by Midwest Additive Ventures and NPIF-Mercia Equity Finance through Mercia Asset Management PLC, AMT is poised to establish their company as a world leader in technology for post-processing.

These innovative solutions allow companies around the globe to take full advantage of the true benefits of 3D printing, rather than detracting from them with added costs of manual post-processing, to include an arduous amount of time spent cleaning and polishing parts. In their recent press release sent to 3DPrint.com the AMT team points out that today, up to 60 percent of 3D printing manufacturing cost is spent in post-processing.

“We are delighted to announce our Series A funding round. This investment is another important step in accelerating AMT’s vision of an integrated digital manufacturing system that will deliver end-to-end solutions from material selection to part finishing for any industrial end user manufacturing process,” said Joseph Crabtree, AMT’s CEO. “We look forward to making AMT the world leader in automated post processing technology.”

AMT solutions promote:

High volume production of industrial parts

Fully automated manufacturing workflow

Enhancements with PostPro3D for end-use parts

PostPro3D makes parts suitable for use in applications like the medical field, consumer sportswear, and aerospace—transforming 3D printed parts until they are ‘sealed, smoothed, and performance enhanced.’ With the use of machine learning and automation, the ATM development team has been able to adapt post-processing for ‘any industrial manufacturing requirement.’

“AMT is revolutionizing the world of post processing of 3D printed parts, thus enabling additive manufacturing to become a competitive alternative for industrial scale production,” said Pieter Wolters, Managing Director of DSM Venturing. “We are excited about including AMT in our additive manufacturing investment portfolio and supporting the company in accelerating its growth.”

Added funding will permit the AMT team to continue increasing sales and produce a commercial version of the Digital Manufacturing System, responsible for automating what are usual manual steps in de-powdering, surface modification, and coloring.

“Additive manufacturing is a key part of our Formula One and Advanced Engineering operations and we are looking forward to working with AMT to maximize the potential of their post processing technologies,” said Matthew Burke, Head of Technology Ventures, Williams Advanced Engineering. “AMT has been quietly executing at an incredible pace since launching two years ago and is now delivering exceptional products that solve real-world industrial additive manufacturing needs. Joseph and his team are focused on continued product innovation and we believe the best is yet to come for AMT and its customers,” said Andrew Bloxam, Senior Investment Manager of Foresight.

Along with continuing to further development in their automation systems, AMT has also been involved in many different collaborations to offer scanning technology, high-speed finishing, and more. What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

[Source / Images: Additive Manufacturing Technologies Ltd (AMT)]