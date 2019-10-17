Origin to Begin Shipping New Industrial 3D Printer, the Origin One

Today Origin will begin shipping their new Origin One, an industrial 3D printer which the San Francisco-headquartered company claims is already in high demand internationally. In fact, the developer of open platforms for additive mass production has already doubled their installed base.

Currently, Origin is working with customers in the US, Ireland, Germany, and Denmark, engaged in the following applications:

Footwear

Automotive

Contract manufacturing

Government

“Shipping our first production printer, Origin One, is a huge milestone for the company,” said Chris Prucha, co-founder, and CEO of Origin. “The tremendous customer growth and demand we’ve seen for the printer, as well as the positive reception from our open material network, is extremely gratifying and proof that we’ve created a platform that our customers need.”

In their recent press release to 3DPrint.com, Origin also announces that they are adding Avid and Interpro to their service bureau customer roster. They have had other major news too, aside from moving into a much larger space and adding a lab, as Jeffrey Lee has come on board as their chief operating officer, previously at DCM as a venture partner, and founder of Cost Cooperative, a member-based buying group for small businesses.

“I’ve worked with this team for almost two years, and I’ve never been so convinced that Origin is poised to finally bring additive to mass manufacturing,” said Jeffrey Lee, COO, Origin. “I’m excited to join the team and help Origin realize this vision.”

Origin will also offer Origin One parts to many of their customers through their new service bureau, passing on the benefits of 3D printing to their client base as they are able to get the components they need without having to invest in all the hardware, software, and materials—although that may be something they decide to do later as additive manufacturing continues to take hold for so many applications around the world.

“We’re thrilled to expand our additive capabilities and offer Origin’s P3 technology to customers,” said Doug Collins, Owner of Avid Product Development. “Origin’s throughput, material selection, and part quality will help us serve many more production applications today and in the future. “We’re excited to offer Origin’s P3 technology to our wide range of customers in the automotive, aerospace and medical industries,” said Dan Straka, General Manager of InterPro. “Origin One will enable us to produce end-use parts with excellent surface quality and dimensional accuracy. Plus, the parts will be made of production-grade materials from the Origin Open Material Network.”

The company has also continued to refine their offerings, making significant improvements to Origin One with software, increasing:

Useable build area

Print speed

Chemistry capabilities

Surface quality

“Equipped with a true 4k lithography engine and a native resolution of 50μm, Origin One has the highest resolution and most flexible polymer process available in additive manufacturing today,” said Prucha.

The company was founded in 2015 and is led by alumni from Google and Apple. Investors include Floodgate, DCM, Mandra Capital, Haystack, Stanford University, and Joe Montana.

Origin has continually been moving forward with new projects to include the development of new materials, forays into areas like footwear, and ongoing hardware development. What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

[Source / Images: Origin]