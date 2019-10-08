Brazil: 3D Printed Miniaturized Platform with Disposable Detector

3 hours by Bridget O'Neal 3D Printing

Share this Article

Brazilian researchers from Instituto de Química explore miniatured devices in the recently published ‘Design of novel, simple, and inexpensive 3D printing-based miniaturized electrochemical platform containing embedded disposable detector for analytical applications.’

While there are many different methods used today for detection in miniaturized devices, electrochemical methods are attractive to users for the following reasons:

  • Sensitivity
  • Simplicity
  • Ease in operation
  • Potential for miniaturization of instrumentation
  • Low environmental impact
  • Minimal power requirements

Steps for the fabrication of the electro-chemical platform: (A) CAD design of the 3D printed mold used for prototyping the PDMS devices. The internal relief structures were20 mm length × 600 μmwidth × 1 mm height; (B)PDMS device obtained using the 3D printed mold;(C) PDMS miniaturized cell with the integrated working,pseudo-reference and counter electrodes; (D) geometric area of the electrodes delimited with adhesive tape, and (E)electrochemical platform

These techniques are applicable to other applications too, like electrochemical sensors:

“These aspects make the electrochemical techniques affordable, very attractive, and a powerful tool for analytical sciences,” stated the researchers.

Here, pencil graphite was chosen as it is a good alternative to carbon, accessible and affordable, and effective. For this project, the researchers presented a platform with a ‘fully integrated electrochemical detector, fabricated via FDM 3D printing.’

SEM images of the pencil graphite lead surface obtained in different magnifications

For the proof of concept, the device created here was used in analyzing both dopamine DOPA and acetaminophen (AC). This allowed the researchers to evaluate the functionality of the device, as they assessed parameters. Urine sample results were found to be ‘quite satisfactory,’ with the device functioning via a structure containing microchannels with the pencil graphite leads inserted into them, resulting in working electrodes.

“This way, the results reported here testify the good analytical efficiency, precision, and stability of the proposed device, and enables its use for routine analytical procedures and determination of electroactive substances in real samples, even using simple and inexpensive materials. Moreover, the 3D printing-based fabrication protocol used here may be an interesting alternative to the most widely used soft lithography on the fabrication of PDMS-based structures,” concluded the research team.

“It is interesting since the configuration of the devices is easily adjusted and the molds might be fabricated in-house without the use of complex instrumentation and expensive facilities such as clean rooms. Moreover, the device presented here might be used as a detector in other analytical systems such as flow and microfluidic devices. It opens promising new possibilities for application of the approach described here.”

3D printing and miniaturization often accompany each other today, and especially as researchers around the world seek greater opportunity to innovate and push the limits for versatility in a multitude of different applications, using a variety of hardware, software, and materials. As the lab-on-a-chip concept becomes increasingly more popular for scientists and industrial users, other vehicles such as microfluidics and micro-mixers are becoming widely used, along with so many other new methods and materials.

What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

[Source / Images: ‘Design of novel, simple, and inexpensive 3D printing-based miniaturized electrochemical platform containing embedded disposable detector for analytical applications’]
Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Coding for 3D Part 4: Rhino, Grasshopper and Weaverbird Setup

Interview: CTIBiotech’s 3D Microtumors Can Aid in the Fight Against Cancer

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingMedical 3D Printing

Researchers 3D Print Device to Reduce Mental Nerve Injury During Transoral Thyroidectomy

Like most, you have probably been affected by cancer more than once in your life—whether you have experienced a health issue or dealt with it through a family member or...

October 2, 2019
3D PrintingBioprinting

BASF and CTIBiotech Develop 3D Bioprinted Human Reconstructed Skin

3D reconstructed skin and epidermal models are a valuable tool in pharmaceutical and cosmetics testing, as well as for in vitro studies. 3D printing has shifted the paradigm in studies...

September 18, 2019
3D PrintingBioprinting

CELLINK’s New Bioprinting Platform for Complex Structures, the Bio X6

CELLINK announced the latest product in their line of specialized bioprinting technology, the newly designed BIO X6, which can leverage up to six different intelligent printheads to fabricate constructs with...

September 5, 2019
3D Printers3D PrintingBioprinting

Sharing Knowledge With CELLINK’s Ambassador Program

Creating a sharing ecosystem for research projects in bioprinting is key to making scientific findings reproducible and enabling fellow scientists and engineers to contribute to the evergrowing biotechnology community worldwide.  With...

September 4, 2019

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
3D Printed Footware
3D Printing Books

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

All3DP FacFox 3D Systems Upload via Treatstock jawstec

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Global Events Series: Click for Dates

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Boston, February 11-12, 2020
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our 3DPrint.com.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.