University of Cordoba: Predicting Surface Roughness in FDM 3D Printing

7 hours by Bridget O'Neal 3D Printing

Share this Article

Spanish researchers Juan Barrios and Pablo Romero experiment with different techniques in FDM 3D printing in the recently published ‘Decision Tree Methods for Predicting Surface Roughness in Fused Deposition Modeling Parts.’

Examining control parameters for achieving finishes, the researchers created PETG parts to compare models from three different tree algorithms—C4.5, random forest, and random tree. Working with 27 different models, the team examined:

  • Layer height
  • Extrusion temperature
  • Print speed
  • Print acceleration
  • Flow rate

In addition, a dataset has been created to evaluate the models, consisting of 15 additional instances. The models generated by the random tree algorithm achieve the best results for predicting the surface roughness in FDM parts. Data mining can be used to improve 3D printed products based on prior information, demonstrating which methods and parameters are most effective in surface finishing as well as other manufacturing methods like tooling and machining.

Data mining is either supervised and consists of classification and regression, or is unsupervised, consisting of clustering, association rules, and correlations.

“To use these techniques, different classes must be established in which each instance in the database must belong to a class; the rest of the attributes of the instance are used to predict that class. The objective of these algorithms is to maximize the accuracy ratio of the classification of new instances,” stated the researchers.

Decision trees are extremely useful for classifying data, with tree nodes acting as conditions for attributes—with each leaf representing the instances belonging to a class. Researchers rely on these algorithms for engineering predictive models.

The 27 samples were designed in SolidWorks and then 3D printed on an Ender 3 using PETG filament, each with a dimension of 25.0 mm × 25.0 mm × 2.4 mm.

Factors and levels used in the design of the experiments (DOE).

Surface roughness was measured using a Mitutoyo perthometer model SJ-201.

Measurement of surface roughness in the direction parallel to the direction of extrusion (a) and in the direction perpendicular to the direction of extrusion (b).

The J48 algorithm was relied on in this research to plot trees that are not only comprehensive, but according to the research team are also ‘easily understood’ as well as predicting parameters for roughness, to include PA, LH, and F for Ra,0; F, PS, and LH for Ra,90.

“PA is the parameter with the greatest influence on Ra,0; F, PS, and LH are the parameters with the greatest influence on Ra,90. However, in this case, the models created with J48 algorithm were not able to predict the data used in the test. This may be related to overfitting problems,” concluded the researchers. “In the problem addressed, the random forest algorithm obtained better results than J48, as could be expected from the literature.

“In future works, we intend to study whether the decision trees can be used to generate models that allow for the prediction of a better dimensional accuracy of the parts manufactured by FDM. The impact of other print factors on the surface properties of printed parts, such as nozzle diameter, will also be studied.”

Detailed precision parameters achieved by each algorithm for the Ra,90 prediction model.

 

Time used by each algorithm to build and validate the model.

Study of topologies and issues like surface roughness and finishing continue to be critical to 3D printing enterprises as users explore issues with complex internal structures, antibacterial surfaces, hydrophobic and hydrophilic surfaces, and more.

What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Kenyan and Zimbabwean Researchers Study 3D Printed Polymer/PLA on Fabric

Testing Low-Density Polyethylene Glass Composites in FDM 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing

Enhancing FDM 3D Printed Parts with New Algorithms

In ‘Build Orientation Optimization for Strength Enhancement of FDM Parts Using Machine Learning based Algorithm,’ authors Manoj Malviya and K.A. Desai explore a new method for controlling anisotropy and thus,...

August 23, 2019
3D Printing4D Printing

4D Printing in China: Shape Memory Polymers and Continuous Carbon Fiber

Researchers have been looking further into the benefits of shape memory polymers (SMPs) with the addition of raw materials in the form of continuous carbon fiber (CCF). Authors Xinxin Shen,...

August 21, 2019
3D Printing

Refining Macro and Microscopic Topology Optimization for AM Processes

Researchers from Italy and Germany continue along the path so many are following in refining and perfecting 3D printing processes. In the recently published ‘Structural multiscale topology optimization with stress...

August 18, 2019
3D Printing3D Printing Materials

Improving Adhesion Issues with ABS/TPU Blends in FDM 3D Printing

In the recently published, ‘Materials with enhanced adhesive properties based onacrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS)/thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) blends for fused filament fabrication (FFF),’ authors A.S. de Leon, A. Dominguez-Calvo, and I. Molina outline...

August 15, 2019

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
3D Printed Footware
3D Printing Books

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

All3DP FacFox 3D Systems Upload via Treatstock jawstec

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Global Events Series: Click for Dates

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Boston, February 11-12, 2020
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our 3DPrint.com.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.