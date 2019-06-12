Barcelona Campus: HP Inc. Opens 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing Center of Excellence
Anyone out there who still thinks 3D printing is a flash in the pan might want to take a closer look at where numerous industry giants are putting the big dollars—to include HP as they further their hold with a 150,000 square foot new facility: the 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Barcelona, Spain.
HP Inc. continues to make an impact in digital manufacturing, but this latest announcement signifies an enormous and ongoing commitment to the use of 3D printing for creating new systems for prototyping, new materials, metals, and comprehensive systems for mass production. The new facility presents a powerful venue for their ‘next-generation technologies powering the Fourth Industrial Revolution.’
The doors open today, leading to a massive space where many different innovations will be created in the future; in fact, at 150,000 square feet, this new facility is the size of three football fields—settled on a three-acre tract at the HP Barcelona campus where HP engineers, research and development groups, and customers and partners can all meet. Hundreds of experts are expected to be united there also to work on projects regarding systems engineering, data intelligence, software, materials science, design, and 3D printing applications.
HP also expects the new center to promote the following:
- Faster design cycles
- New products
- Greater sustainability
- More efficient supply chains
“HP’s new 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing Center of Excellence is one of the largest and most advanced 3D printing and digital manufacturing research and development centers on earth – it truly embodies our mission to transform the world’s biggest industries through sustainable technological innovation,” said Christoph Schell, President of 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing at HP Inc. “We are bringing HP’s substantial resources and peerless industrial 3D printing expertise together with our customers, partners, and community to drive the technologies and skills that will further unleash the benefits of digital manufacturing.”
The new site was created to promote both collaboration and creation of new products and connects, featuring interactive layouts, ‘co-development’ environments, and the latest in HP plastics and metals 3D production systems. HP expects to continue partnering on 3D printing and digital manufacturing innovation with companies like:
- BASF
- GKN Metallurgy
- Siemens
- Volkswagen
As one of the largest 3D printing R&D facilities, the new center will help existing HP locations to expand, such as sites like Corvallis, Oregon; Palo Alto, California; San Diego, California; Vancouver, Washington; Barcelona, Spain; and Singapore.
“The 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing Center of Excellence design also reflects HP’s commitment to the environment by incorporating a photovoltaic canopy to provide 110kW of power, rain water reuse for irrigation and sanitary purposes, HVAC and natural light optimization, and eco-friendly construction materials with a goal of achieving a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Certification. At a company level, HP’s goal is to use 100% renewable energy in its global operations over time, with a target of 60% by 2025,” states the company in a recent press release sent to 3DPrint.com.
The impacts that HP is making in 3D printing are already undeniable, from the unveiling of their multi jet fusion technology that just continues to accelerate, to their entrance into 3D printing in metal, and continued expansion around the world. What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.
