Artec 3D Announcing Release of Artec Studio 14; Enhancements Support all Artec Scanners
Artec 3D, headquartered in Luxembourg (with offices in Santa Clara, CA, and Moscow, Russia), has announced the release of Artec Studio 14, a new 3D scanning package that offers multiple tools for inspection applications.
Along with additional features in CAD/CAM functionality, Artec Studio 14 also offers full integration with Artec Micro, an industrial scanner for the desktop capable of point accuracy up to 10 microns, and target-free registration for Artec Ray, a triple-mounted, long-range 3D laser scanner offering geometry-only Global Registration, along with hybrid registration (using geometry and 2D targets). The package offers much easier, faster registering and processing overall.
- Export unlimited files to SOLIDWORKS and additional CAD/CAM applications, with the ability to use both open and closed contours in CSV and DXF files. Users can look forward to ‘reverse engineering of simple shapes at break-neck’ speeds without the necessity for other software.
- Use a variety of modeling capabilities; for example, Glare Removal allows for advanced rendering algorithms for uniform surfaces. This is a major advantage to the scanning package as Artec has taken what is normally a manual, highly intensive task and transformed it into a streamlined, completely automated process—with glare reduced in just several clicks.
- Tailor brightness levels easily with Dynamic Auto Brightness
- Mend and repair holes and gaps with Bridges, along with connecting separate geometries with several clicks
- Align models either automatically or manually with Autopilot, with more control over data. Users can also create a default for their scans with one-click Auto-Positioning. The scan is then in default position every time the file is opened in Artec Studio.
“The new Artec Studio 14 supports Artec’s entire line of 3D scanners, allowing our users to digitize the very smallest objects, such as engine valves or connectors, right up to cargo aircraft, with metrology grade precision,” said Artyom Yukhin, president and CEO of Artec 3D. “In addition, all of our new software features lead to a more intuitive user experience for users in every industry, from quality inspection to CGI and 3D printing.”
3D scanning opens the door for inspection processes, replication projects, and an infinite number of choices, with users bringing objects and parts to life whether for prototyping, art installations or exhibits, or the creation of functional parts—some of which may have brought back to life after dwelling in obsolescence for years or even decades (such as in parts for cars or military ships or aircraft).
Artec3D scanning devices are commonly mentioned during large archiving and replicating projects, many of which have taken place around the globe over the years from preserving a historical war monument to scanning dinosaur bones and even helping create customized chest implants for patients in need.
What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.[Source / Images: Artec 3D]
