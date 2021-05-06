Webinars
ExOne and Ford Deliver Automotive Industry-First BinderJet Aluminum Printing, High-Density Sintering
ExOne News on 3DPrint.com
Discover the latest ExOne articles from the 3DPrint.com team.
ExOne Acquires Assets of Freshmade 3D for 3D Printed Tooling
3D printing businesses are reflecting an activity level not seen since before the 2014 bubble, with acquisitions and IPOs being announced left and right. Coming off of its deal with…
3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: March 13, 2021
From a new 3D printer and the future of industrial 3D printing to the hazards of AM fumes, a lot of different topics are being covered in the webinars and…
Ford and ExOne Announce 3D Printed Aluminum 6061 for Binder Jetting
Ford Motor Company and ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE) have announced that together they have achieved a patent-pending method for 3D printing aluminum 6061 parts using binder jet technology. Upon sintering,…
ExOne Articles Around the Web
Playing the long game: The story of Binder Jetting and ExOne's view on a rapidly evolving technology landscape
