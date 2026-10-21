335141/six-colors-endless-possibilities-polymaker-launches-cymphonik
AMS X

Six Colors, Endless Possibilities: Polymaker Launches CymphoniK

October 21, 2026 by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D SoftwareBusiness
Formnext
RAPID

Share this Article

Polymaker now has an in-house color-mixing solution for pellets called CymphoniK. The system combines software, hardware, and colored pellets to let people make specific colors locally. The idea is to do this faster than ordering from masterbatch or other suppliers and more easily than doing it themselves. It also lets users avoid the large minimum orders often required for custom-colored pellets. This matters because marketing displays, signage, sets, props, and some military items need custom colors. Made for LFAM, the system uses six base pellet colors. The company uses Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, Black, White, and Neutral.

Validated swatches. Image courtesy of Polymaker.

This is good to hear because years ago a company called BotObjects said they can 3D print full color with just Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, and Black. This is one reason I thought BotObjects wasn’t telling the truth: at the very least, you’d need white, because paper white is essential in CMYK systems.

The company stated that,

“Enabling studios to easily dial in subtle pastel tones, deep rich shades, and exact color saturations without needing to warehouse hundreds of single-color inventory lines. Starting with PETG-1213 R50, Polymaker has validated over 100 colors and plans to introduce transluscent colors in the future.”

The company also included Palette Software, an online color-matching tool. That tool can then calculate the right formulation and ratios. Users can also use the materials already created by Polymaker. There’s also an AI recipe prediction tool: “define target colors using CIE Lab values, intuitive RGB/CMYK sliders, or a visual color Picker.” While they “ensure digital concepts translate faithfully to physical output, Polymaker rigorously verifies formulations using the Delta E (Δ E) color difference methodology.” I have no idea what many of the words in the preceding sentences mean, but I hope you do. The company has also tested different printer and extruder technologies. According to Polymaker, this includes different screw and extruder designs to check color mixing across LFAM systems.

ZonePrint by McDonald’s. Image courtesy of Polymaker.

Polymaker also highlights a McDonald’s Grimace-themed installation in China (as seen above) as a case study. The project, featuring large, colorful branded displays, involved ZonePrint and Zhonghong Technology. It’s an example of the kind of work CymphoniK is targeting.

Deborah Claxton, PolyCore Business Development EMEA at Polymaker, said,

“With CymphoniK, we wanted to eliminate the traditional tradeoff between color precision and operational agility in large-format 3D printing Large-format studios no longer need to order thousands of kilograms of single-use masterbatch pellets or compromise on a brand’s exact pantone. By combining six fundamental base materials with our AI-driven CymphoniK™ Palette software, we are giving creators finite materials to unlock infinite expressions.”

You can see the tool for yourself at Hall 12.1, C21 at Formnext 2026. Polymaker also plans to showcase case studies and give live demonstrations of its Palette software. I really like this, actually. There is far too little software-aided materials development. More software tools should be made to make our lives easier when determining material mixes, which materials to use, which wall thicknesses to use, and the like. The lack of a proper, easy way to evaluate materials and how they work has always bugged me. And here Polymaker is using software to make it easier and faster to print large-brand items or things like props. Once customers are locked into their solution, they’ll keep buying Polymaker pellets. Fantastic stuff; really, this is a totally great move by Polymaker – very smart and very enabling.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry ADDMAN
ADDMAN

Share this Article

Recent News

Caracol and GADC Want to Print in Greenland

3D Printing News Briefs, October 21, 2026: Digital Twins, AI CAD Service, AR Smart Glasses, & More

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printed Art3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingAutomationBusinessDronesHybrid 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, October 10, 2026: Drones, WAAM, Ceramics, & More

We have a packed 3D Printing News Briefs for you this weekend! First, America Makes celebrated the recent National Manufacturing Day with 3D printed drones, and then it’s on to...

October 10, 2026
3D Design3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, October 3, 2026: Hypersonics, Hotends, & More

We’re starting off with defense in this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as Titomic was awarded a $5 million U.S. defense contract, and VulcanForms announced a partnership with Specter Aerospace...

October 3, 2026
Sponsored
3D Printing3D SoftwareAutomationQuality ControlSponsored

The Part Is Only Half the Story: Why 3D Printing Needs a Digital Thread

A 3D printed part can generate a lot of information. The challenge is keeping track of it. Manufacturers need to know which design was used, what material went into the...

September 28, 2026
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D ScanningAdditive ManufacturingArtificial Intelligence (AI)Featured StoriesMetal 3D Printing

Advanced Manufacturing at IMTS 2026: 3D Printing and AI and Drones, Oh My!

Last week’s International Manufacturing Technology Snow (IMTS) in Chicago welcomed over 90,000 attendees to the jungle that is McCormick Place. With over 1.17 million square feet of exhibit space, and...

September 25, 2026
EOS
AM Power
AM Ventures
The Barnes Global Advisors
EWI
Siemens
Additive Manufacturing Consortium
Novamet
Fabric8Labs
Materialise
Nanoforge
Nikon SLM Solutions
HZG
Cantor
Stratasys
Lincoln Electric
Madde
nPower Technologies
Incodema 3D
Invision
Carbon
Asimov Ventures
AMT
XJET
6K Additive
IMTS
Continuum Powders
Vulcan Forms
AMSIS
Dynamism
American Elements
HP
ARC Impact
AMR x Continuum
AM Investment Strategies 2026
Additec
EOS
3DXTECH
HP Webinar
Formnext
FacFox
HP 1200 Variation 1
HP
Creality
Atlix
ADDMAN
AMR Drones Report
AMR Polymer Extrusion
AMR Applications Analysis
3D Systems
RAPID
Continuum Powders
AMUG
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 23-25, 2027

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides