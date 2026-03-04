RAPID

With ARPA-E Backing, HRL Laboratories Advances 3D Printed Cooling for More Efficient Data Centers

08:30 am by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Design3D PrintingFeatured StoriesReshoringSustainability
RAPID

Share this Article

In the reportAM for Data Centers: a 3D Printing Market Opportunity” that I wrote last year for Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), I referenced Theodore Maiman, the man credited with inventing the first working laser, while he was employed by Hughes Aircraft Company. Maiman famously said that lasers were “a solution in search of a problem,” and I used that as an analogy for how the complex geometries enabled by AM are a solution in search of a problem that is thermal management.

I didn’t realize that some version of Hughes Aircraft Company (as in Howard Hughes) is still around: it is now HRL Laboratories, a Malibu-based R&D venture that is, fascinatingly, jointly owned by Boeing and General Motors. I bring up this anecdote not solely to plug the data center report, but, more importantly, because HRL Laboratories has just announced a 3D printed, direct liquid cooling (DLC) solution that the company developed in part thanks to funding from the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) ARPA-E program.

In 2022, ARPA-E launched COOLERCHIPS, a project call with the aim of drastically lowering cooling costs for data centers, which costs currently account for 40 percent — sometimes more — of a data center’s energy expenditure. According to HRL Laboratories, the Low-Chill solution uses a 3D printed manifold “to distribute coolant through hundreds of short flow paths”, without a need for vaporizing and recondensing the coolant: this makes it a ‘single-phase’ cooling system, in contrast to more expensive two-phase cooling systems.

Current cooling technology relies on long intra-channel flow paths along hot fins.

HRL Laboratories claims that the Low-Chill cooling technology increases cooling capacity by 40 percent under equivalent pumping power compared to existing solutions, and notes that the design is scalable to achieve the same performance for multi-chip modules. The company also states that Low-Chill is built to handle the more intense cooling requirements of the next generation of chips from NVIDIA.

In a press release about HRL Laboratories’ launch of the Low-Chill cooling solution for data centers, Christopher Roper, HRL’s principal investigator and the technical lead for the company’s COOLERCHIPS project, said, “We designed this technology with real data center constraints in mind. By rethinking how coolant is delivered at the block level, we can cool far more powerful processors using single-phase liquid cooling that fits within today’s data center architectures and operational risk profiles.”

Low-Chill direct liquid cooling.

Nothing like a major military conflict snarling global energy supply chains to remind everyone that all critical infrastructure is, ultimately, national security infrastructure. It looks like I will continue linking to this post from the end of January and this one from the end of 2022, over and over again, for the foreseeable future.

In a world where physical security operations follow the lead of cybersecurity operations as opposed to the other way around, data centers are thus arguably the quintessential national security chokepoints of our day. Couple this with the fact that data centers and military tensions are now in a race to see which can drive up energy bills more quickly, and it becomes clear why making data centers more energy efficient is kind of where all the global economy’s most daunting challenges converge.

So, while defense tech startup CEOs may triumphantly boast to everyone that they told them so about how the US will disintegrate without more hypersonics, the US may actually disintegrate without more clean energy solutions. The exchange of missiles won’t last forever, but the effects on fossil fuel prices will endure much longer.

In no way is this meant to suggest that higher prices compare on any level to the loss of human life. Rather, the point is that if global powers can become less dependent on energy sources imported from overseas, then, in the long run, we may see fewer pointless conflicts driven by myopic competition over resources.

Performance data: Low-Chill pump power.

Images courtesy of HRL Laboratories

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

AM Applications Expected to Reach $110B in 2034, New Report Finds

Is Industrial Filament 3D Printing Finally Production-Ready? HP’s New Webinar Says Yes

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingAdditive Manufacturing

Industrial Additive Manufacturing Reaches Its Most Important Inflection Point

Additive manufacturing is entering the most consequential period in its evolution. After years of experimentation and uneven adoption, the industry is showing renewed momentum, shaped by supply-chain pressures, and a...

February 16, 2026
3D Design3D Printing3D Printing Events3D SoftwareMetal 3D Printing

AM Takes on the Heat Challenge: Join EOS, Sintavia & nTop for a Free Webinar on Thermal Management

The webinar “Optimizing Thermal Management with Additive Manufacturing”, hosted by EOS and featuring AM contract manufacturer Sintavia and AM software provider nTop, is only two days away! You can register...

November 4, 2025
Featured
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesMilitary 3D PrintingMRO and Spares

HP and Firestorm Labs Form Partnership to Use Multi Jet Fusion 3D Printers in Deployable Factories

HP Inc., maker of a range of additive manufacturing (AM) solutions including the Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) ecosystem, has announced a partnership with Firestorm Labs, a developer of containerized, deployable...

July 4, 2025
Featured
3D PrintingFeatured StoriesSpace 3D PrintingStocks

AON3D Secures $11.5M to Blaze New 3D Printing Trails on the Moon

Industrial 3D printer manufacturer AON3D has secured $11.5 million in funding from a diverse group of investors. The startup revealed the money will fund large-scale production of end-use thermoplastic parts,...

September 2, 2021
HP
D3DLIVE
AMR Webinar
Continuum Powders
HP Drone
Formnext
IMTS
HP Filament RAPID
FacFox
YASHOBHOOMI New Delhi
AMR Software
AMR Dental
AMR Polymer Extrusion
3DPOD
AMUG

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides