3DPOD 292: 3D Printer Product Reviews with Alastair Jennings

Alastair Jennings has been reviewing cameras for a very long time. A chance digression led him to review one of the first RepRap 3D printers. Since then, Alastair has reviewed many dozens of 3D printers over the years for various leading websites, national newspapers, and magazines. He has dozens of systems at home and uses them to make props, camera add-ons, and much more for his work at the local college, where he teaches. Alastair’s knowledge of desktop machines is deep and vast. At the same time, he is also honest and direct; he doesn’t mince his words. We talk to Alastair about the development of desktop 3D printers over the past decade, milestone 3D printers, good printers now, and much more. We talk about the current flock of systems in a very open way and hope that you appreciate Alastair’s deep insight and candor.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Continuum Powders, industry leaders in sustainable metal powder production. From aerospace to energy, Continuum delivers high-performance powders made from reclaimed materials without compromising quality. 

 

