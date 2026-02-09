3DPOD 292: 3D Printer Product Reviews with Alastair Jennings

Alastair Jennings has been reviewing cameras for a very long time. A chance digression led him to review one of the first RepRap 3D printers. Since then, Alastair has reviewed many dozens of 3D printers over the years for various leading websites, national newspapers, and magazines. He has dozens of systems at home and uses them to make props, camera add-ons, and much more for his work at the local college, where he teaches. Alastair’s knowledge of desktop machines is deep and vast. At the same time, he is also honest and direct; he doesn’t mince his words. We talk to Alastair about the development of desktop 3D printers over the past decade, milestone 3D printers, good printers now, and much more. We talk about the current flock of systems in a very open way and hope that you appreciate Alastair’s deep insight and candor.
This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Continuum Powders, industry leaders in sustainable metal powder production. From aerospace to energy, Continuum delivers high-performance powders made from reclaimed materials without compromising quality.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
Campbell’s Exec Fired After “3D Printed Chicken” Claim — But What’s Really Going On?
Campbell’s is dealing with an unusual crisis this week, and somehow 3D printing ended up in the middle of it. It all began when a former employee, Robert Garza, released...
3D Printed Food for Those with Chewing Difficulties Now Available for Home Delivery
One interesting but overlooked use of 3D printing is in special food for hospitals and care facilities. This is a big potential market, as through additive, foods can be enriched...
UMAMI Bioworks to 3D Print Cultivated Fish Pet Food
UMAMI Bioworks is partnering with Friends & Family Pet Food Co. to produce 3D printed pet food. They will start with cat treats, which will be introduced to the markets...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Tails, Wasteful 3D Prints & Salmonella
A photo on Reddit of a user making a color 3D printed model and getting 15 times the amount of waste has sparked a mini debate. But, with a 1000...