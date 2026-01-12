3DPOD 288: 3D Printing Democratization in the Age of YouTube, with Stefan Hermann, CNC Kitchen

Stefan Hermann is an engineer who spent 15 years at Liebherr Aerospace and Transportation. Rather surprisingly, he switched from making LPBF landing gear components possible & simulation to having his own YouTube Channel. CNCKitchen, therefore, was going to be a very different YouTube channel. And Stefan has taken his engineering rigor to desktop printers, material testing, 3D printing tips, layer height and part strength as well as 3D printer reviews. We talk about simulation, test, failure modes and much more with Stefan in an enlightening talk.
