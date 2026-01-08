Graphy & FUGO Partner for Shape Memory Aligner Manufacturing

Korean materials developer Graphy has partnered with US-based FUGO Precision 3D to make Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) manufacturing at scale possible. Graphy’s SMA technology is indeed very innovative. Its Tera Harz Clear material can be processed on various Vat Polymerization systems. Through skipping the production of thermoforming inserts and producing flexible aligners directly, this could make the manufacturing of aligners cheaper and less wasteful. At the same time, the shape memory properties could make them fit better.
Lesser known is FUGO, a centrifugal 3D printing process whereby an applicator inside a spinning drum deposits precise amounts of resin onto the spinning drum wall. The parts are then washed in the same drum using different washing programs. Then they are cured by light units that slide into the drum. FUGO is actually a way more logical Vat Polymerization process than others. It would seem to be very safe by keeping everything in one chamber, and it would reduce the need for conveyancing. The economics should be interesting. The company says it can build at 60 mm per hour and that it can do multiple colors. It also says that it needs about half the support material as other systems, which would be very advantageous. We don’t yet know whether this technology works well. Could parts perhaps deform, collapse, or detach very easily? And what about the resin remaining on parts or throughout the system? One FUGO Co-founder is Sasha Shkolnik, who spent 23 years at Envisiontec as its CTO, so this points to a lot of VP expertise.
Shkolnik noted,
“In nearly four decades of working with advanced materials and printing technologies, Graphy’s shape-memory material stands out as something genuinely new. It unlocks possibilities in dental 3D printing that we have not previously encountered.”
While FUGO CEO, Alexander Meseonznik, stated,
“We have received collaboration proposals from companies worldwide, but Graphy’s technological depth and long-term business vision clearly distinguished this partnership. Together, we see an opportunity to shape the future of global dental manufacturing.”
And Graphy CEO Un-Seob Sim added,
“This exclusive partnership with FUGO represents a turning point where Graphy’s shape-memory materials converge with world-class printing technology to create new industrial value. In dental manufacturing, the true differentiator is not the printer alone, but the quality of the final product achieved through material-process synergy. Graphy is uniquely positioned to maximize that synergy. With this collaboration, we are accelerating our global dental strategy and expect to deliver more tangible business results beginning next year. We will continue to set new benchmarks in the dental industry by centering innovation around advanced 3D-printing materials.”
Graphy has long worked as a true materials innovator, often as a white label for OEM materials or by selling directly to services and manufacturers. When we interviewed the firm in 2019, you could already see how advanced their offering was. By formulating resins and manufacturing them, the company has developed a lot of expertise and a strong technological basis. Its announcement of direct, flexible shape-memory aligners in 2021 was met with significant fanfare. Since then, however, commercializing the resins has been slower than expected. Ever since going public in 2025, the company has grown in revenue, amassing around $11 million over the past 12 months. Stocks are up about 123% since going public. But, as of last year, the company lost around $7.5 million. With negative margins, it will need to continue considerably with an upward trajectory to form a long-term win from current tailwinds. I want to learn more about the production efficiency of the Harz material, the viability of shape memory aligners, and centrifugal 3D printing. Let’s hope that this duo turns this partnership into a viable product offering at scale.
