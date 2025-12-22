3DPOD 285: Manufacturing on the Moon with Amolak Badesha, Orbital Composites

Amolak Badesha has a habit of being ahead of the curve in GPUs and optics. So his outlandish and very futuristic claims in this podcast may seem crazy, but maybe the world will catch up with him. Orbital Composites is making large-scale composite structures, but its machines are also used for high-end bike shoes. The company wants to conquer space, and in this wide-ranging conversation we talk about all the implications and technologies that they’re working with.

