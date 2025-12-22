3DPOD 285: Manufacturing on the Moon with Amolak Badesha, Orbital Composites

Amolak Badesha has a habit of being ahead of the curve in GPUs and optics. So his outlandish and very futuristic claims in this podcast may seem crazy, but maybe the world will catch up with him. Orbital Composites is making large-scale composite structures, but its machines are also used for high-end bike shoes. The company wants to conquer space, and in this wide-ranging conversation we talk about all the implications and technologies that they’re working with.
This episode of the 3DPOD is sponsored by EOS, a leading global partner for industrial 3D printing solutions in both metal and polymer. With decades of additive manufacturing expertise, technologies and partnerships, EOS empowers customers to innovate, differentiate and shape the future of manufacturing.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
Creality Opens Its First Overseas Pop-Up Store in Los Angeles, Marking a Major Step in Global Expansion
This week, Creality officially opened its first overseas offline pop-up store, which marked a significant step in the company’s international retail strategy, and brought an immersive 3D printing experience directly...
Hawkins, Now Printing
“I am on a curiosity voyage, and I need my paddles to travel.” — Dustin Henderson, Stranger Things, Season II. Monsters, bikes, and ’80s nostalgia. Stranger Things has always been...
It’s Close to Midnight…3D Prints are Lurking in the Dark!
It’s almost time for my favorite holiday—Halloween! My husband and I have been preparing all month by watching slasher films (his favorite) and psychological thrillers (my favorite). Last week, I...
Daring AM: Changing Landscape for 3D Printed Guns
3D printed guns continue to draw attention from lawmakers, tech platforms, and law enforcement. Difficult to trace, these ghost guns can be made at home with a 3D printer and...