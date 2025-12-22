AMS 2026

3DPOD 285: Manufacturing on the Moon with Amolak Badesha, Orbital Composites

December 22, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsSpace 3D Printing
Amolak Badesha has a habit of being ahead of the curve in GPUs and optics. So his outlandish and very futuristic claims in this podcast may seem crazy, but maybe the world will catch up with him. Orbital Composites is making large-scale composite structures, but its machines are also used for high-end bike shoes. The company wants to conquer space, and in this wide-ranging conversation we talk about all the implications and technologies that they’re working with.

This episode of the 3DPOD is sponsored by EOS, a leading global partner for industrial 3D printing solutions in both metal and polymer. With decades of additive manufacturing expertise, technologies and partnerships, EOS empowers customers to innovate, differentiate and shape the future of manufacturing. 

