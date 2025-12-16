AMS 2026

Prusa Research Crashes Tabletop Gaming

09:30 am by Denise Bertacchi 3D PrintingCosplay & Gaming
RAPID

Share this Article

I love it when 3D printing sneaks into places you don’t expect, like an unassuming board game you’d grab for a weekend play session. While not on the same scale as LEGO slipping a 3D printed toy train in this year’s Holiday Express Train set, Prusa Research putting its print farm to work on a board game collaboration is still pretty surprising.

Prusa just announced that it’s teaming up with fellow Czech game maker, Albi, to create Crash Derby, a family-friendly, tabletop racing game for 2 to 4 players. They helped present it at PAX Unplugged in Philadelphia, one of the biggest U.S. board game events, where it was well received by gamers. 

Tomáš Krkavec, one of Prusa Research’s social media specialists, said the two companies have been quietly working on the game concept over the past three years. They wanted to make a game built around 3D printing, but doesn’t require a printer to enjoy. “The game has plenty of strategy and a wonderfully chaotic demolition-derby feel,” he said in an email.

Crash Derby lets you become an off-road warrior, navigating your vehicle across a dangerous map to collect flags and power-ups while plowing into your competitors. The map is made of cardboard hexagon tiles (naturally), as are the pieces you collect to upgrade your vehicle. The tokens you pick up during game play are slotted into your “steering wheel,” piece which is made up of three gears that are spun with each turn. 

What makes this game collab really interesting is that you don’t need a 3D printer to make the game work. This is not like Zack Freedman’s 3D printed Hextraction Game, which you need to assemble yourself after days of printing. If you’re not into 3D printing, you may not even notice the tokens are fresh off a CORE One.

But the magic happens if you do have a 3D printer. Prusa Research has several game upgrades you can 3D print for free on Printables.com. Right now, you can add a dented van and a souped-up sedan to your gaming fleet. The pieces are about 30mm tall, with plenty of detail that pops at a 0.15mm layer height.

The game pieces are a quick print, designed to be printed without supports in a single color and then snapped together. You can easily print a fresh batch of game tokens in an afternoon. Each player needs a geared steering wheel for game play in lieu of dice; this can also be upgraded to a 3D printed assembly.

What’s really interesting is Prusa Research’s pledge of continued support for this game. They’re not just throwing a few replacement parts on Printables, they are opening the game up to the community. Once the base game is out in the wild, Printables will host design contests to create new pieces and standalone expansion packs.

Denise Bertacchi, printed on a Prusa CORE One in Printed Solid Jessie Aquamarine Premium Elixir PLA.

Crash Derby is for pre-order from Prusa Research’s e-shop, at a discounted price of $45 USD. The game won’t be ready before Christmas, so if you’re looking to give it as a gift, you can always throw a few game pieces on the printer, then wrap up them up with a Prusa gift voucher. Shipping starts in early January.

Images courtesy of Prusa Research unless otherwise noted

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

An 18-Year Old Entrepreneur Built a $300,000-a-Month Business 3D Printing Can Holders

Snapmaker U1: Tool-Changing For The Masses!

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printers3D PrintingAsiaBusinessEditorials / OpinionsFeatured StoriesGeneral Industry

Snapmaker Secures Series B Backed by Xiaomi Founder’s Network and China’s Investment Elite

Desktop 3D printer manufacturer Snapmaker has gotten a series B round. The round is led by Hillhouse Ventures and Meituan. Cowin Capital and Orient Securities Capital dipped in for another round,...

December 10, 2025
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessEuropePost-processing

Formnext 2025: PolyJet Support Removal, Resale, Fundraising, & More

The announcements from Formnext 2025 keep rolling in, giving some of us who aren’t attending major FOMO (me, it’s me). But with all of the exciting news we’re sharing with...

November 20, 2025
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessConsumer GoodsGeneral IndustryNorth America

Wigglitz Uses 2,700 Desktop Machines to 3D Print Toys

Wigglitz is a brand of tiny, wiggly, colorful, 3D printed toys. Launched just this year, the teeny little segmented creatures are made in the company’s own print farm. The company...

November 16, 2025
3D Printers3D Printing

Snapmaker’s U1 Becomes Kickstarter’s Most Funded 3D Printer Project

Shenzhen, China-based Snapmaker has done it again. The desktop 3D printer OEM launched its U1 3D printer on Kickstarter a few months ago, and as of September 30, 2025, the...

October 16, 2025
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
Continuum Powders
3D Systems
Wurth
FacFox
IMTS
Advanced Printed Electronic Solutions
HP Produce Locally
AMR Software
AMR Dental
Stratasys
3DPOD
AMUG

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides