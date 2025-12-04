AMS 2026

AI Drives Additive Manufacturing at ICAM 2025

December 4, 2025 by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAutomation

Share this Article

This year’s ASTM International Conference on Advanced Manufacturing (ICAM 2025) was special not only because it was the 10th anniversary of the event, but also because it was the first featuring coverage by veteran manufacturing journalist Peter Zelinski. Zelinski captured a unique trend throughout the week in Las Vegas: that additive manufacturing (AM) and artificial intelligence (AI) are no longer parallel conversations. They are converging into a single narrative about how the future of production will think, learn, and build.

Discussing the topic, Zelinski has published a white paper, How AI Is Realizing the Promise of Additive Manufacturing,” which draws on dozens of ICAM presentations to outline a profound shift. AM will certainly benefit from AI, but it is also the manufacturing process most ready for it, and perhaps the one that needs it most.

Design Freedoms, Not Just “Design Freedom”

For years, AM’s great selling point was geometric freedom, the ability to produce shapes impossible to produce by traditional means. But Zelinski argues that what’s emerging is a multitude of design freedoms, each unique to its domain.

ICAM 2025 Defense session.

In defense, the German Armed Forces presented evidence that AI helps rapidly redesign drones near the field, tailoring airframes to specific missions or threats. In healthcare, researchers at North Carolina State University demonstrated how AI interprets CT scans to generate patient-specific bone implants, matching internal porosity to individual physiology. Both examples hinge on AI translating data into manufacturable geometry faster than human designers could iterate.

Despite fears to the contrary, AI doesn’t replace design expertise. Instead, it multiplies that knowledge, extending AM’s creative reach across sectors that once had little in common.

Process Control: Seeing More, Knowing More

Zelinski also highlights how AI is transforming process control, the step between design intent and material reality. Presentations from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the University of Dayton Research Institute demonstrated how deep neural networks are mapping variables that were once too complex to model, such as dwell time and melt-pool dynamics in laser powder bed fusion.

With more sensors and smarter algorithms, AM systems can now identify the subtle patterns that precede defects or distortion. The result is real-time prediction and correction during the build itself.

Automation After the Print

Automation was another frontier. Flexxbotics showcased robotics software that connects machining, cleaning, and inspection stations into a single data-driven loop. While no 3D printer was visible, Zelinski noted how this “AI-capable post-processing” is essential for true AM scalability. In that way, the intelligence continues after the part leaves the build plate, through finishing, inspection, and qualification.

Similarly, Ursa Major and Dyndrite showed how AI-assisted slicing can identify thin-wall features across multiple platforms, thereby reducing supports and streamlining post-processing. These are small algorithmic gains that add up to large reductions in cost and time.

From Craft to Code

Perhaps Zelinski’s boldest observation is that the “craft” phase of AM, when success depended on tribal knowledge and intuition, may prove to be transitional. At ICAM, InfinitForm and Ansys demonstrated AI tools that can automatically design parts, generate support structures, and optimize thermal flux without manual trial-and-error. As he writes, “Design rules of AM are as defined and predictable, and (through AI) every bit as automatable as the more established processes.”

Toward the AI-Enabled Factory

Across five days and 725 presentations, ICAM 2025 revealed a manufacturing ecosystem in motion. Standards are catching up. Qualification is accelerating. And AI is quietly becoming the connective tissue—linking design, simulation, production, and inspection into a continuous digital thread.

Zelinski’s conclusion is less prediction than inevitability: AM will become the AI-enabled process. It is the most digital, the most data-rich, and the most dependent on nuanced control of geometry, heat, and material. To realize its full promise, AM requires intelligence equal to its complexity, and AI provides exactly that.

As we look toward ICAM 2026 in Orlando, we will continue to observe that the story of AM has extended from the idea of machines that can print anything to encompass systems that can learn everything.

Images courtesy of ICAM/ASTM

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

6K Additive Goes Public on ASX

Dcubed’s New ARAQYS Platform Could 3D Print Kilowatts of Power in Space by 2027

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing ResearchBioprintingEuropeScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing

2.5D Mouse Muscle Tissue Made on Vomit Comet

In space, manufacturing has always been an area with much speculation but little actual progress. The idea is simple: zero or reduced gravity environments may be a better place to...

November 7, 2025
Featured
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesNorth AmericaScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing

Raiders of the Lost Parts: Jeff Thornburg’s Playbook for Space, Part I

Jeff Thornburg knows what it’s like to get the phone call. In 2011, Elon Musk rang him at home and asked him to come to Hawthorne, California, to help build...

October 17, 2025
3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaSpace 3D PrintingStocks

Velo3D Gets a Boost, and So Does Its Stock, Amid iRocket Partnership Expansion

In an era when national security increasingly depends on technological strength, Velo3D (Nasdaq: VELO) and Innovative Rocket Technologies (iRocket) have once again joined forces to strengthen U.S. aerospace and defense...

October 16, 2025
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAerospace 3D PrintingAsiaBusinessMaritime 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingNorth America

3D Printing News Briefs, October 1, 2025: Bambu Lab Store, Shape-Morphing Materials, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Bambu Lab has opened its first retail store, and Meltio is inaugurating its first international additive manufacturing reference site. A consortium has launched a...

October 1, 2025
FacFox
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
3D Systems
Stratasys
HP Produce Locally
IMTS
Advanced Printed Electronic Solutions
Continuum Powders
AMR Software
AMR Dental
Wurth
3DPOD
AMUG

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides